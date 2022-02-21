All aTwitter: 21 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

- Franchise leader in TDs

- 2nd in franchise history in receptions, receiving yards and scrimmage yards

- 1 of 5 players in NFL history with 5,000+ receiving yards, 1,000+ rushing yards and 80+ TDs

- 8x Pro Bowler

- Hall of Famer



Charley Taylor was special pic.twitter.com/PuETPfIjP0 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 20, 2022

Charley Taylor, one of NFL history's finest wideouts. RIP



A physical pass receiver, devastating after the catch. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/VXISnEaLFi — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 20, 2022

Great to spend #SuperBowlLVI weekend with a visit to the @USAA #SaluteToService Lounge, meeting with military, veterans, and their families. Honored to have met Captain Darryl Griffing who got 2 tix to the game thx to USAA & @NGAUS1878 #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/3Ve4KtTgMb — Chase Young (@youngchase907) February 21, 2022

Report: In no QB scenario in the offseason will the Washington Commanders Chase Young be moved multiple sources have told @Schultz_Report #TakeCommand #NFL

Washington sees him as an elite piece of the foundation for the team. pic.twitter.com/fM9xtVGtHh — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 21, 2022

I'll save you some time.

" Washington is in talks to send such & such + x amount of draft picks to such and such for such and such. "

Rinse and repeat every day until free agency — WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) February 21, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington says Maryland is now stepping up its stadium plan to keep the Washington Commanders. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/onFrfbecpd — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 20, 2022

“This is really bad for the league to spring these [Combine] restrictions on the players at the last minute,” one veteran NFL agent said. “This is not good, and it won’t stand. We’re taking action and are going to have our voices heard.”https://t.co/1gUZLeNSAA — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 21, 2022

The NFLPA is backing the boycott it looks like pic.twitter.com/JLCsCKvnx4 — Owen (@owensview) February 21, 2022

It’s been a while since I’ve seen so many competing #NFL agents, players and the union all universally pissed off about the same thing. This combine bubble rule from the league has pulled off the hat trick. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 21, 2022

Can't tell if the NFL is in "let's use COVID as an excuse to do whatever we want" mode or "Liability lawyers gone WILD (cuz these aren't our employees yet)" mode. Probably a lil of both. https://t.co/EVF6RzJbPm — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) February 21, 2022

We're one year away from "The Combine's in Arlington, players' hotels are in Dallas, all 40s are primetime with fans, enjoy spending 3 days in shuttlebuses for our TV show, prospects." Might as well draw some lines in the sand now. — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) February 21, 2022

League source to me on the NFL's proposed changes for the 2022 NFL Combine: “Its fu*&#% up. These kids have been working out for 8 weeks & now you’re changing up their whole system. The biggest concern is guys getting no direction after training all this time. It’s just so... 1/3 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 21, 2022

[Cont.] "...non-traditional. At least they’ve addressed the concerns over meal specifications and cadence to a degree, but there’s a lot more science that goes into the preparation of preparing these young men for this transitional event. Also, what’s the point of going... 2/3 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 21, 2022

[Cont] "...if you're not going to see people face-to-face. The NFL just altered all these CoVID restrictions when money & ratings were on the line for the postseason to make it easier to play. Now all of a sudden CoVID is the excuse to increase restrictions & reduce contact.” 3/3 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 21, 2022

Sunday Ticket as of 2023 will be primarily if not exclusively a streaming service; the winning bidder possibly will choose to sell satellite rights, but only for consumers who lack access to high-speed Internet. https://t.co/QsgPJluSLt — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 20, 2022

“We have to make some tough decisions here.” New Giants general manager has to get his team under the salary cap and that means deep cuts are coming. https://t.co/o1QLlSH3cj — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) February 20, 2022

The Indianapolis Colts Carson Wentz if released, he is expected to be targeted by the Commanders, Steelers, and the Broncos. per @NBCSports #BroncosCountry #TakeCommand #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/r1JoQAL5kQ — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 19, 2022

ICYMI: Doug Pederson to call offensive plays in Jacksonville, warns Jaguars are "not an overnight fix"https://t.co/EMSFt94MWs pic.twitter.com/fSUN2VMpDT — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 21, 2022

Vikings hiring Rams pass game coordinator Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator, per @RapSheet https://t.co/aiIMHIgCcl pic.twitter.com/ELdbzmkAjS — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 21, 2022

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr confirmed with me that he did in fact tear his ACL during the Super Bowl.



NFL ACL count = 56 pic.twitter.com/xJzLbGmGfG — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) February 21, 2022

This draft lacks a premier TE but the depth is outstanding. You'll be able to find potential starters in the 4th/5th round this year. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 21, 2022

One of the best lessons for people playing in the field of analytics is to understanding the danger of overfitting/hypothesis-testing. One of the best writers, @maurile, wrote a great article on this 15 years ago https://t.co/N3KQIFYs7E pic.twitter.com/dC8Gu23pXQ — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 20, 2022

Wikipedia has a good summary of it -- although I prefer the term data snooping to data dredging https://t.co/TytlHP55yk — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 20, 2022

Juwan Howard took offense to a late timeout from Wisconsin and took a swing in the handshake line, chaos ensues pic.twitter.com/dk4hnkTscP — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 20, 2022

Here's really good raw video of the aftermath of #Michigan and #Wisconsin. You can clearly hear Juwan Howard say "I'll remember that" to Greg Gard prior to the altercation.



(Video courtesy of WKOW. Caution unedited, NSFW language.) pic.twitter.com/27N2q1OD8I — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 20, 2022

He was just getting a piece of lint out of his hair pic.twitter.com/LQikIulUJh — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) February 20, 2022

Happy Birthday, Cindy Crawford. And thank you for the 90s. pic.twitter.com/50eM55FdOg — The Sting (@TSting18) February 20, 2022

Don’t you just love the genius Japanese ideas, this one recycles your hand washing water to the next flush pic.twitter.com/xxhJDylKU0 — (@shoutnwhisper) February 21, 2022

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005