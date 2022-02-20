Redskins great, Hall of Fame player and coach Charley Taylor dies at age 80

A Washington football legend who made eight Pro Bowls and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Charley Taylor has passed away at the age of 80.

Taylor was a Redskins star who played from 1964-1977. No. 42 was the third overall pick of the 1964 draft after leaving Arizona State and he posted 1,569 yards from scrimmage during his rookie season. He earned earned AP Rookie of the Year honors before going on to star at running back, split end and wide receiver.

After retiring from his playing career, Taylor spent 13 years as the team’s wide receivers coach, and his career as a coach and player left an indelible mark on the franchise.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear the news about the passing of the great Charley Taylor,” Washington owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a team statement. “Charley is a member of the Washington Ring of Fame and one of the most decorated players in franchise history. He retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions and holds our franchise record for total touchdowns. His achievements were recognized by the entire NFL community with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984. He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach. Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Patricia and the entire Taylor family during this time.”

Taylor caught 649 passes for 9,110 yards and 79 touchdowns with Washington. He’s second in franchise history in catches and yards and has the most receiving touchdowns in club history. Taylor also ran 442 times for 1,488 yards and 11 touchdowns overall, and all that production helped make him part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 1984.

“As a kid who loved football, I watched the Washington teams of the 1970s compete at a high level and quickly became a fan of the player wearing No. 42. He seemed to make everything look so easy,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. “Charley was never a man of many words, and in his brief Enshrinement speech, he didn’t say much about the game. He mentioned God several times. He thanked God for his good fortunes and he expressed his deep belief in God.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to Charley’s wife, Pat, and the entire family and take comfort that their faith will help see them through this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will guard Charley’s legacy forever. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in his memory.”

Hogs Haven, of course, extends condolences to Charley Taylor’s family, and remember and hail one of the greatest Redskins in franchise history. RIP, Charley.