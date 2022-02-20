All aTwitter: 20 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

We lost a legend



RIP Charley Taylor — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 19, 2022

Printed piece from today's Season Ticket Holder Seat event, signed by @GaryClarkJr from my brother in law...but peep the updated SB dates @ChadwikoTWW #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/LXJpkxn0uv — AverageJoe (@STJ_Joe) February 19, 2022

We hit 13k emails overnight!! How many emails have *you* sent to sponsors of Snyder’s Washington Commanders? https://t.co/ShgVbe2YaW #TakeCommand #BoycottDan pic.twitter.com/heSWhA8Syz — Smarty Pants Communist™️ (@Rizzz) February 19, 2022

Steelers named Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2022

The Steelers getting Deshaun Watson because he wants to play for a linebackers coach would be WILD pic.twitter.com/f7bxgw78gq — Hush (@HoopsMikal) February 19, 2022

Condolences — thepinkbadger (@thepinkbadger1) February 19, 2022

From now on:



The NFL’s best players do the dunk contest.



The NBA’s best players do the Pro Bowl.



Fixed.



You’re welcome. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 20, 2022

Next year: Dodgeball. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) February 20, 2022

She’s just not that into him… https://t.co/2eZII1zprr — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 19, 2022

These new kids not built for ding dong ditch pic.twitter.com/1OYyyVZ6W4 — Hood Comedy (@HoodComedyEnt) February 19, 2022

