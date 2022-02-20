All aTwitter: 20 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We lost a legend— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 19, 2022
RIP Charley Taylor
Printed piece from today's Season Ticket Holder Seat event, signed by @GaryClarkJr from my brother in law...but peep the updated SB dates @ChadwikoTWW #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/LXJpkxn0uv— AverageJoe (@STJ_Joe) February 19, 2022
We hit 13k emails overnight!! How many emails have *you* sent to sponsors of Snyder’s Washington Commanders? https://t.co/ShgVbe2YaW #TakeCommand #BoycottDan pic.twitter.com/heSWhA8Syz— Smarty Pants Communist™️ (@Rizzz) February 19, 2022
Dan Snyder’s worst enemy. She isn’t messing around. https://t.co/4mtQN3VFgg#TakeCommand @DeclassifiedWft #lawyerup pic.twitter.com/w5foa1Q5tD— David Riedman (@david_riedman) February 19, 2022
Steelers named Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2022
The Steelers getting Deshaun Watson because he wants to play for a linebackers coach would be WILD pic.twitter.com/f7bxgw78gq— Hush (@HoopsMikal) February 19, 2022
Condolences— thepinkbadger (@thepinkbadger1) February 19, 2022
From now on:— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 20, 2022
The NFL’s best players do the dunk contest.
The NBA’s best players do the Pro Bowl.
Fixed.
You’re welcome.
Next year: Dodgeball.— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) February 20, 2022
She’s just not that into him… https://t.co/2eZII1zprr— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 19, 2022
These new kids not built for ding dong ditch pic.twitter.com/1OYyyVZ6W4— Hood Comedy (@HoodComedyEnt) February 19, 2022
