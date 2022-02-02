Ron Rivera Presser: Commanders is a good representation for who we want to be

LIVE: Commanders HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/nBrtKXWUnO— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022
Commanders:
Ron Rivera, wearing his new Washington Commanders jacket: "It's a name that carries a lot for our community. It'll be a good representation for who we hope to be."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 2, 2022
Rivera says he likes it. Says it will be a good representation of who they hope to be— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) February 2, 2022
Salute to Service:
Ron Rivera said he's glad that Commanders pays tribute to the military. He said the next Salute to Service game will have a little more meaning because of it.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 2, 2022
Uniforms:
Rivera likes the uniforms and the combinations they can use. He likes the alternate..."black with the burgundy and gold stands out."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) February 2, 2022
New Chapter:
Ron Rivera, Commanders head coach: "Now's an opportunity to establish that we're starting a new chapter" pic.twitter.com/Aj4QEgrDJl— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) February 2, 2022
Rivera suggests the black alternates uniforms will be reserved for "big games." That's how he deployed the all-whites for the last two seasons. I wonder if they'll take a similar approach.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 2, 2022
Brian Flores lawsuit:
Rivera says jobs should be given on merit and adds that Flores has merit. "He started from the bottom," he said. https://t.co/GNtYQGJwPe— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 2, 2022
Rivera says it took him 7 interviews before he got a job..His 8th got him the job. Says jobs should be given on merit and Flores has that— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) February 2, 2022
Ron Rivera just gave a lengthy, impassioned answer when asked about Brian Flores's lawsuit against the NFL: "From my perspective, this is a very accomplished coach, and for him to be in the situation he’s in, I can see the frustration, I can feel the frustration."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 2, 2022
Ron Rivera just gave what might've been his longest answer in Washington when asked about Brian Flores' lawsuit. Repeated that coaches should be judged on merit and what's on their résumé more than anything else— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) February 2, 2022
Commanders name rollout:
Ron Rivera on the "Commanders" rollout. Said the fear was once chosen the name would get out. They hoped to keep it hush, but "unfortunately, it wasn't."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 2, 2022
Family/Senior Bowl:
The Senior Bowl is also happening this week and Rivera says that Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney are among team officials there. https://t.co/oOqakGg01d— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 2, 2022
Players to Washington:
Rivera says the rebrand will definitely make this place a desirable place to play.— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) February 2, 2022
Chase Young:
Ron Rivera says Chase Young is in Colorado to focus on ACL rehab, working with some "very notable people."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 2, 2022
