All aTwitter: 2-2-22

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

From what I hear Washington Football name reveal will come close to 8am tomorrow. Don’t oversleep. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 1, 2022

Washington Football Team: *2 year rollout ending with announcement live on the Today Show*



The Night Before: pic.twitter.com/tUrrDfmZ45 — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) February 2, 2022

Gotta be honest.. I don't think anyone accounted for the attack helicopter circling the stadium the night before — Bucket (@Bucket_WFTFan) February 2, 2022

The new name “Commanders” sucks. You can put that in caps. #WashingtonFootball — ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) February 2, 2022

Serious question. Why the Today Show? I mean it’s a sports team, the NFL. Shouldn’t it have been on the NFL Network or ESPN? Just strikes me as odd. I really don’t want Savannah being in the intro just before Al tells us “here’s what’s happening in your neck of the woods”. — HTTCOMMANDERS (@HailToTheWFT) February 1, 2022

Staff at the team store at FedEx Field are currently unloading boxes and stocking shelves with Washington Commanders merchandise. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) February 1, 2022

"Jason Wright is a master of misdirection." Dude would screw up a two-car parade. pic.twitter.com/ZPCKkZt1pa — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) February 1, 2022

Hmmmm idk boys how we feelin ab this? pic.twitter.com/rGJo5Xtd48 — Jordan Asri (@CommandersToday) February 1, 2022

ngl the “leaked” t shirts look like a Walmart knock off version of what a NFL team would actually sell. There is no way they spent 2 years to come up with what I’m seeing on the internet rn lol — Tyler (@WFTeamer) February 1, 2022

If the new name is Commanders, how will you feel about it? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 1, 2022

How Dan Snyder views his Commanders vs. how everyone else views them. pic.twitter.com/Dp3BJiml48 — The D.C. Universe (@dcuniverse) February 2, 2022

Is the name Commanders…is the “leaked” W the logo….will we have black alternates?



All questions will be answered tomorrow!!!#WashingtonFootball @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/TiHogXsiri — Brad Angell (@BradAngell83) February 1, 2022

If in fact the new name is Commanders, there is nothing NOTHING about this process that gave the fans any hope of a new direction for the franchise. And beyond the actual name, that’s the biggest takeaway #WashingtonFootball — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) February 2, 2022

Same person who did this lol pic.twitter.com/Iwk75OEUWr — redskins4ever (@VillredBill) February 1, 2022

Either WFT has pulled off one of the greatest hoaxes in recent memory or we’re about to see one of the worst executed rollouts in recent history. THERE IS NO MIDDLE GROUND. #WashingtonFootball — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) February 2, 2022

How to watch the Washington Football Team name reveal https://t.co/KXcvPZZRMu — NBC Sports Washington Football (@NBCSWASFootball) February 2, 2022

Jason Wright and Dan Snyder ordering a bunch of Commanders gear to be unpacked and leaked the evening before, when the real merch is scheduled to be delivered during the middle of the night… pic.twitter.com/rJmT4JeT1C — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) February 1, 2022

This Commaders shit is Cleveland Guardians bad… — JStavish (@jcstavish) February 2, 2022

Sources: Jim Harbaugh plans to sign with the Minnesota Vikings #GoBlue https://t.co/jTh2W9AWL5 — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) February 1, 2022

Updated version with @NickiJhabvala on Brian Flores's lawsuit against the NFL and teams.... https://t.co/TPxhk2Xa24 — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 2, 2022

The real reason Brian Flores finally decided to sue. https://t.co/6M2vHGDTtX — Game 7 (@game7__) February 1, 2022

They must have received an oral report. — Megan Imbert (@meganimbert) February 2, 2022

The bombshell tanking allegation in the Brian Flores lawsuit, with Flores claiming Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100K per loss in 2019, could eventually result in the ejection of Ross from Club Oligarch. https://t.co/bxEMSU3eDh — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 2, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Flores, the former coach of the Miami Dolphins, will be joining us live in studio tomorrow morning, only on #CBSMornings, with his attorneys Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis to talk about his race discrimination lawsuit against the NFL.



Tune in at 7 a.m. pic.twitter.com/VsYr8PCi2G — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 1, 2022

So Brian Flores is going on CBS right before WFT is on NBC with their name reveal. You just can't make this stuff up. https://t.co/Krvm0BJ9Ho — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 2, 2022

Just texted this to some folks. What were the odds that a major story casting the NFL in a negative light breaks one day before the name change announcement and it does NOT involve Washington? — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 2, 2022

I really want Brian Flores to get $36M in cap space out of the Giants — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022

NFL conf championship meeting pic.twitter.com/TN6KJTObcx — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) February 1, 2022

My man built a dirt-track at his house and it’s amazing… pic.twitter.com/cjtspl8GIl — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile in Australia pic.twitter.com/ATCutMIZbV — Ally Oop (@novelidea14) January 26, 2022

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005