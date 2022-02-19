Hogs Haven Mock Offseason 2.0 - Offense Rules

I changed a few things around in my latest mock offseason for the Washington Commanders.

I do imagine we try, but fail to land, a marquis veteran quarterback via a blockbuster trade. I do not see the top guys like Watson, Wilson or Rodgers heading our way, and although Rivera and the Mayhew may inquire on others, I think we ultimately end up saving our resources and bolstering the offense via free agency and the draft in April.

Commanders Extend:

- Terry McLaurin: 4yrs/$80M

Commanders Re-Sign:

- Tim Settle: 3yrs/$24M

- J.D. McKissic: 2yrs/$9M

- DeAndre Carter: 1yr/$2M

Free Agents:

- Mike Gesicki TE (Age - 26): 3 years, $37M

*salary comp - Hunter Henry

- Connor Williams G (Age - 25): 4 years, $50M

*salary comp - Graham Glasgow

- Marcus Williams FS (Age - 26): 4 years, $54M

*salary comp - Kevin Byard

2022 NFL Draft:

*I used The Draft Network’s mock draft simulator to help in this exercise

RD1 - Matt Corral: QB 6’1 3/4” 208 Ole Miss

RD2 - David Bell: WR 6’2 205 Purdue

RD3 - Chad Muma: ILB 6’3” 242 Wyoming

RD4 - Brian Robinson: RB 6’1” 226 Alabama

RD6 - Josh Thompson: CB 6’0” 191 Texas

RD7 - Amari Carter: SS 6’2” 200 Miami

2022 Projected Starting Lineups:

Offense:

QB - Matt Corral(R)

RB - Antonio Gibson

3rd Down RB - J.D. McKissic

WR - Terry McLaurin

WR - David Bell(R)

WR - Curtis Samuel

TE - Logan Thomas

TE - Mike Gesicki/John Bates

LT - Charles Leno

LG - Ereck Flowers

C - Chase Roullier

RG - Conner Williams

RT - Sam Cosmi

Defense:

Edge - Chase Young

DT - Jon Allen/Matt Ioannidis

DT - Daron Payne/Tim Settle

EDGE - Montez Sweat

SAM - Cole Holcomb

MIKE - Chad Muma(R)

WILL - Jamin Davis

ROVER - Landon Collins

CB - William Jackson III

CB - Kendall Fuller

SS - Kam Curl

FS - Marcus Williams

Analysis:

My first goal was to take care of some of our own, with the main priority being an extension to Terry Mclaurin - who gets $20M AAY. McKissic, Settle and Carter are all depth signings, but much needed ones.

Second, I set out to fill some holes with YOUNG free agent talent. Conner Williams is a slight downgrade from Scherff, but he’s younger with potential upside. Two big ole Texas boys on the right side of the line won’t hurt. With the signing of Marcus Williams, Washington will have a true free safety, and one who can lock down the back end for a few years. Mike Gesicki can give us a vertical threat at tight end, and act as another big wide receiver when flexed as a JOKER.

Finally, I wanted to add some fire-power in the draft. Matt Corral is the ultimate competitor (and my QB1), who can make every NFL throw, has off-platform ability, a lightning quick release, and very good athleticism. He’ll need an offense with a solid running game, and good pass protection, but I think he can have a Mac Jones type of season (with better mobility of course), in terms of rookie production - because he comes to a team without a ton of major holes.

The pick of David Bell was such an easy one for me. He’s a dynamic outside threat who is dangerous after the catch, and can provide some relief in coverage for Mclaurin on the opposite side. Adding him to this receiver mix instantly give us the weapons to compete with almost anyone on offense.

Muma was a linebacker I targeted in round three, as I believe he can step right in and take over as our MIKE. He’s big, strong, athletic and smart - all attributes needed to be a successful middle linebacker in this defense.

There may be some growing pains as Corral learns this offense and masters his craft, but with a solid line on front of him, a good running game behind him, and weapons all over the field on offense, I’m willing to take that risk.

If the defense holds up their end of the bargain, and with a much easier schedule in 2022, there is no reason to think this can’t be a 9-10 win team, and replicate some of success the Patriots had in 2021 while starting a rookie quarterback of their own.