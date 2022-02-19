All aTwitter: 19 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The Washington Commanders announced that long-time TEs coach Pete Hoener has retired. Wow. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 18, 2022

Interesting hire. Castillo was the guy that coached the Eagles OL from 1998-2010 and surprisingly was hired as their defensive coordinator in 2011. https://t.co/ZmlrI7F24N — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 18, 2022

Who will be Washington's tight end next season? Logan Thomas is coming off a major injury.



Also note: The free agent tight end field is intriguing, and deep:



Gesicki, Schultz, Njoku, Ertz, Everett, Engram, Williams, Alie-Cox, Tonyan ... — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 18, 2022

The findings of Mary Jo White will be made public at the conclusion of her investigation and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine any further actions to be taken by the league, source says. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 18, 2022

The NFL's reasoning on making these findings public, source says, is that the latest allegations were made in a public forum with no expectation of anonymity for witnesses. Story upcoming at https://t.co/GXHkX9kbHu. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 18, 2022

Tiffani Johnston had wanted Beth Wilkinson to investigate Johnston's claims against Daniel Snyder; Johnston's lawyers will discuss with her whether she'll cooperate with the investigation to be conducted by Mary Jo White. https://t.co/Nbirz63wjK — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 19, 2022

My latest for ESPN: No NFL inquiry into Cowboys cheerleaders’ voyeurism claims. “The club handled the matter,” says ⁦@NFLprguy⁩. https://t.co/YjxLz3LpeE — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) February 18, 2022

A new extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is being negotiated, per @sbjsbd. Goodell, who has been commissioner since 2006, is currently under contract through March of 2024. If a deal gets done, it would be the fourth time he has been extended. https://t.co/7LZ74mjkU6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 18, 2022

And then Maryland was like, "We got a stadium proposal, too ..."https://t.co/pMpHznsNXg — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 18, 2022

⚠️ Trigger Warning ⚠️ for all you keyboard warriors: Twitter rarely allows for nuance.



There’s obviously a lot more to it than that.



Bottom line: if Pickett has a similar career trajectory to D. Carr, he’d be a no-brainer pick, b/c Carr is pretty good — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 18, 2022

Yeah, I mean the same argument was made with Drew Brees, Russ Wilson and Kyler Murray w/r/t height.



If they’re good at football, they’re good at football.



I’d rather take a 6’4” QB with small hands than a 5’11” QB with catcher’s mitts, all else equal. — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 18, 2022

Pickett was 23. Not many 18 year old starters in college football. Burrow will be 26 later this year. He was 24 when his final year of college football ended. Your argument holds no water. — Lando (@WormBurner44) February 19, 2022

David Carr on NFL Total Access this morning regarding Russell Wilson:



"Go to Washington. I think that would be a great move. Packaged with a great defense and some nice skill position players. I think that would be fantastic to watch him go play for Washington." pic.twitter.com/CDvmeeotlq — Tyler (@commandrzNchief) February 18, 2022

ICYMI: Aaron Donald says he'll return if Rams bring back Odell Beckham, Von Miller: "We bring everybody back, I'm back"https://t.co/uV5vZRk5Mx pic.twitter.com/afey3A1kVk — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 19, 2022

I removed the stroke from the W logo and updated the maroon to a richer burgundy. pic.twitter.com/UxqZSIUD2y — Steve (@DC_STEVE) February 18, 2022

More logos from @Dean_J6 that would look great on swag. pic.twitter.com/1G9QQgeje2 — Steve (@DC_STEVE) February 18, 2022

A special icy white helmet with a BG monogram logo designed by @brydfly pic.twitter.com/fL4UthpkIx — Steve (@DC_STEVE) February 18, 2022

Holy shit the photographer, Kelly Smiley, who accidentally broke her back is getting drug now for old tweets



Just another day on this app — Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 18, 2022

Someone has been pushing a false narrative that Patrick Mahomes has banned his brother and fiancée from Chiefs games. Someone finally reported it on Friday. Mahomes took to Twitter to deny it. https://t.co/wsXuzERjK8 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 19, 2022

Y’all just be making stuff up these days — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 18, 2022

The USFL won't be disclosing the names of the players eligible for next week's draft until they are drafted. https://t.co/YIHwEteAPu — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 19, 2022

Secretariat, the Belmont Stakes, 1973. If you know, you know. If you don’t, sit your ass down and watch the fastest horse god ever put on this planet do something you’ll never forget.



pic.twitter.com/Cwr7gx5wu2 — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) February 18, 2022

