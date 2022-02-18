NFL hires Mary Jo White to investigate accusations against Dan Snyder

The NFL has found their latest investigator into Daniel Snyder. Mary Jo White will lead the investigation into new accusations from former Washington employee Tiffani Johnston, who accused Snyder of grabbing her leg under a table at a dinner, and then trying to push her into his limo afterwards, only backing down when his lawyer convinced him it was a bad idea.

White’s findings will be made public at the conclusion of her investigation and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine whether the league will take any further disciplinary action, the NFL said Friday through a spokesman. The league confirmed the selection of White, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, after informing the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that White would lead the investigation.

From @NickiJhabvala and me on the NFL hiring Mary Jo White to conduct its investigation of the latest allegations against the Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder.... https://t.co/iArBbPBMXZ — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 19, 2022

White has experience with NFL cases and led the investigation into Jerry Richardson after he was accused of workplace misconduct. Richardson chose to cash out before being forced out. That investigation found no information to discredit the accusers after Richardson was fined $2.75 million. He sold the Carolina Panthers to David Tepper for $2.2 billion.

Mary Jo White is no stranger to the NFL and investigations into workplace misconduct. She also led the investigation into allegations against former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson. Richardson put the team up for sale shortly after the allegations were made public. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 18, 2022

White also was among Goodell’s advisers in a case in which Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games under the personal conduct policy in 2017. She assisted the league in its investigation in 2012 of the New Orleans Saints’ bounty program.

My big concern with Mary Jo White as the new Washington investigator: She was supposedly conducting an independent review of the Saints bounty evidence in 2012 but in my opinion she instead became an advocate for the league’s position. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 18, 2022

The Washington Commaders issued a statement after Mary Jo White's hiring was reported. Dan Snyder had initially wanted to conduct his own investigation into himself and his accuser. The NFL shot that down because this case has become so high profile with Congress getting involved.

A recent report revealed that the Dallas Cowboys were allowed to conduct an investigation into Senior Vice President Richard Dalrymple who was accused of filming 4 cheerleaders changing after using his key card to access a locked locker room. They were paid $2.4 million. Dalrymple retired after ESPN reported the confidential settlement.

The team initially said on Feb. 9 that it had tabbed Pallas Global Group to oversee an investigation led by Debra Wong Yang of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.



In their statement today, the Commanders said they will not pursue a separate investigation.https://t.co/vjtIZrd85U — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 18, 2022

The lawyers representing former Washington employees who accused Snyder and Washington of workplace violations that were investigated by Beth Wilkinson have a lot of questions about Mary Jo White being hired for this new investigation. That investigation led to an oral report to Roger Goodell, even though a written report was initially requested when Dan Snyder hired her. Roger Goodell has refused to give details on the findings, and it was later reported he had an agreement with Snyder allowing him to control what was released. Goodell initially used the excuse that he was protecting the accusers.

While the NFL has said they will provide a written report from the investigation into Tiffani Johnston's accusations, they have zero intention of bring the much more comprehensive investigation into Washington’s toxic workplace into the public eye. They gave Congress more material on February 14th, but Washington continues to withhold documents they have labeled privileged.

If White’s investigation only focuses on Johnston's new accusations, this will likely lead to another slap on the wrist like the $10 million fine Washington(Not Dan Snyder directly) received after the Wilkinson investigation. That also led to Tanya Snyder being named the co-CEO and taking over day-to-day operations while Dan focused on the stadium. This was a meaningless gesture with Dan Snyder attending every game, talking with Head Coach Ron Rivera and others on a regular basis, and being front and center at the team's comical name reveal at FedEx Field.