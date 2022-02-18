Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Source: NFL, Commanders at odds over changing Super Bowl dates on team crest

Commanders assistant Sam Mills III relishes father’s Hall of Fame selection - The Washington Post

The former linebacker was in his final year of eligibility to be inducted as a modern-era player, which his son said was "nerve-racking."

Pierre Garcon: healthy Curtis Samuel will give Commanders 'more options'

Samuel's first season with Washington did not go as planned, but Garcon believes a healthy version of the wideout in Year 2 will open up the offense.

Virginia state legislature passes bills for Commanders stadium project | RSN

The Virginia state legislature gained momentum toward building a pro football stadium in the commonwealth.

Chase Young continues to be guiding voice for draft hopeful Tyreke Smith

Young gave Smith pointers during their days together at Ohio State, and he still gives the young defensive end advice as Smith enters the next chapter of his career

2022 NFL Free Agency: Safety Marcus Williams a fit for Commanders’ zone defense | RSN

Marcus Williams appears headed for free agency after five years with the Saints. Should the Commanders meet his hefty asking price?

Why Washington would benefit from extending Terry McLaurin sooner than later | RSN

Terry McLaurin is due for an extension, but so are many other wideouts from the 2019 class.

2022 NFL Free Agency: Would JuJu Smith-Schuster fill Commanders' need at WR? | RSN

JuJu Smith-Schuster dealt with injury for much of 2021, but he's been an impact player when on the field.

Virginia legislature passes bills for Washington Commanders stadium complex - The Washington Post

If the Commanders move to Virginia, they would target Loudoun or Prince William counties for a development that could cost about $3 billion.

Appealing quarterback options could run out quickly for Commanders - Washington Times

For those paying attention, Super Bowl week wasn't kind to the Washington Commanders.

Former Commanders sponsor cuts ties with team, 'sincerely disappointed' over misconduct scandal - Washington Times

A former sponsor of the Washington Commanders has decided to end its relationship with the team, writing in an email it is "sincerely disappointed" over the franchise's sexual misconduct scandal and the team's handling of it.

2022 NFL Free Agency: Should Commanders target any quarterbacks? | RSN

It's hard to imagine Washington fans being happy if the team goes the free agency route to find its quarterback of the future.

Is Washington a Legitimate Landing Spot for Russell Wilson? David Carr Says It "Would be Fantastic"