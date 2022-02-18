Washington TEs Coach Pete Hoener retires, Juan Castillo hired

Pete Hoener has had a pretty great career coaching some pretty great tight ends. That career came to an end today, and he has announce his retirement. He was also a legend for his colorful rants during training camp, and his ability to identify talent. Hoener was one of the most respected coaches on Head Coach Ron Rivera’s staff. He has been lauded for his work with players like Greg Olsen, Vernon Davis, Delanie Walker, Logan Thomas, and many more.
Pete Hoener Football Timeline
2020: Tight Ends, Washington Football Team
2011-2019: Tight Ends, Carolina Panthers
2005-10: Tight Ends, San Francisco 49ers
2004: Offensive Line, Chicago Bears
2003: Offensive Line, Arizona Cardinals
2001-02: Tight Ends, Arizona Cardinals
2000: Running Backs, Texas A&M
1998-99: Offensive Coord/Offensive Line, Iowa State
1992-97: Offensive Coord/Offensive Line, TCU
1987-88: Offensive Line, Purdue
1985-86: Tight Ends, St. Louis Cardinals
1978-84: Offensive Coord/Offensive Line, Indiana State
1977: Offensive Line, Illinois State
1975-76: Graduate Assistant, Missouri
1969-72: Tight end/Linebacker, Bradley
Tight ends coach Pete Hoener has retired.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 18, 2022
Thank you for everything, Coach Hoener
What does Hoener see as the best part of his career?
“Those relationships are everything. My favorite memories are just seeing some of the players I have been around grow and have families.”
Peoria native Pete Hoener, the tight ends coach for the Washington Commanders and former #Bears O-line coach, is retiring.— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) February 18, 2022
Hoener was a longtime assistant under Ron Rivera & started coaching in 1975. He also worked in NFL for Carolina, San Fran, AZ & even the St Louis Cardinals.
Hoener coached for more than 45 years at the college and pro level, and last year in Washington helped develop group composed of mostly non-TEs:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 18, 2022
Logan Thomas: former QB
Ricky Seals-Jones: former WR
Sammis Reyes: former basketball playerhttps://t.co/eAxaa89jX4
The Washington Commanders have reportedly already hired Hoener’s replacement. Juan Castillo will be the new Tight Ends coach, and he has a history with Head Coach Ron Rivera. They worked together on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff from 1999-2003. Rivera became the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator the following year, but Castillo stay with the Eagles until 2012. Castillo spent one year with the Eagles as their TEs coach(1997), but also coached the offensive line(1998-2010) and was their defensive coordinator(2011-12).
Interesting hire. Castillo was the guy that coached the Eagles OL from 1998-2010 and surprisingly was hired as their defensive coordinator in 2011. https://t.co/ZmlrI7F24N— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 18, 2022
