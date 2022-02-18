Washington TEs Coach Pete Hoener retires, Juan Castillo hired

Pete Hoener has had a pretty great career coaching some pretty great tight ends. That career came to an end today, and he has announce his retirement. He was also a legend for his colorful rants during training camp, and his ability to identify talent. Hoener was one of the most respected coaches on Head Coach Ron Rivera’s staff. He has been lauded for his work with players like Greg Olsen, Vernon Davis, Delanie Walker, Logan Thomas, and many more.

Pete Hoener Football Timeline

2020: Tight Ends, Washington Football Team

2011-2019: Tight Ends, Carolina Panthers

2005-10: Tight Ends, San Francisco 49ers

2004: Offensive Line, Chicago Bears

2003: Offensive Line, Arizona Cardinals

2001-02: Tight Ends, Arizona Cardinals

2000: Running Backs, Texas A&M

1998-99: Offensive Coord/Offensive Line, Iowa State

1992-97: Offensive Coord/Offensive Line, TCU

1987-88: Offensive Line, Purdue

1985-86: Tight Ends, St. Louis Cardinals

1978-84: Offensive Coord/Offensive Line, Indiana State

1977: Offensive Line, Illinois State

1975-76: Graduate Assistant, Missouri

1969-72: Tight end/Linebacker, Bradley

Tight ends coach Pete Hoener has retired.



Thank you for everything, Coach Hoener — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 18, 2022

What does Hoener see as the best part of his career?

“Those relationships are everything. My favorite memories are just seeing some of the players I have been around grow and have families.”

Peoria native Pete Hoener, the tight ends coach for the Washington Commanders and former #Bears O-line coach, is retiring.



Hoener was a longtime assistant under Ron Rivera & started coaching in 1975. He also worked in NFL for Carolina, San Fran, AZ & even the St Louis Cardinals. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) February 18, 2022

Hoener coached for more than 45 years at the college and pro level, and last year in Washington helped develop group composed of mostly non-TEs:



Logan Thomas: former QB

Ricky Seals-Jones: former WR

Sammis Reyes: former basketball playerhttps://t.co/eAxaa89jX4 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 18, 2022

The Washington Commanders have reportedly already hired Hoener’s replacement. Juan Castillo will be the new Tight Ends coach, and he has a history with Head Coach Ron Rivera. They worked together on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff from 1999-2003. Rivera became the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator the following year, but Castillo stay with the Eagles until 2012. Castillo spent one year with the Eagles as their TEs coach(1997), but also coached the offensive line(1998-2010) and was their defensive coordinator(2011-12).