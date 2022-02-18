All aTwitter: 18 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
As explained by @JoshGerben, the Washington Commanders might have to file a new trademark application for the crest if they do change the dates. Can't make a "material alteration" to a mark after application.https://t.co/DFUN5WwOul pic.twitter.com/E4cLMRfpLY— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 17, 2022
- When Washington was under center they ran the ball 71% of the time.— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) February 17, 2022
- When Washington was in shotgun/pistol they threw the ball 79% of the time
Forever Burgundy & Gold pic.twitter.com/JnAvSzkr0I— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 17, 2022
In due time… pic.twitter.com/oLiSOyD0Gd— Jaret Patterson (@JaretPatterson) February 17, 2022
#FireBruceAllen worked. So can https://t.co/fUjCqvtMvG. Grab your phone, and take 5 minutes.All you have to do is click a sponsor link, add your name, and send. It's time for fans to run the real problem in Ashburn out of the building. It can happen and now is the time to step up— BGObsession (@BGObsession) February 18, 2022
We’ve blown right through 10k emails to corporate sponsors telling them to drop Dan Snyder or we’re dropping them!! https://t.co/ShgVbe2YaW #TakeCommand #BoycottDan pic.twitter.com/aRjEiz3Dz2— Smarty Pants Communist™️ (@Rizzz) February 17, 2022
Does this list generate excitement? pic.twitter.com/LsHwBQh2hp— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 17, 2022
Here's a way to visualize how much effective cap space teams have currently, and how much they can end up with if they complete max restructures on their veteran contracts. This is a better way to evaluate how much money teams have for the offseason than just current cap space pic.twitter.com/lOtEX4sS8g— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) February 17, 2022
There's increased chatter of Dan Snyder and Stephen Ross losing their franchises. But how realistic is that? I take a deep dive into the NFL's constitution and the history--or lack thereof--of owners being forced out to conclude: Don't get your hopes up. https://t.co/hv9SIDe14o— Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) February 17, 2022
Excellent insight into the QB market in this ESPN+ article by our national reporters and those who cover the teams. https://t.co/aOtGJCopko— John Keim (@john_keim) February 17, 2022
NFC Notes: Mike McCarthy, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants https://t.co/T9zlaZPXQC pic.twitter.com/UkUdAnYJFx— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 17, 2022
Bengals coach Zac Taylor, when asked about improving the offensive line in the offseason, referenced that the line was good enough to make it to the Super Bowl. When it comes to Burrow's 70 sacks, he said things need to be better as a whole as a unit.— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 16, 2022
Here's how many rushing yards per carry (X-Axis) and rushing yards per game (Y-Axis) each Super Bowl team averaged *during the postseason*.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 17, 2022
The 2021 Rams ineffective running game was historic for Super Bowl teams, although not by franchise standards. pic.twitter.com/QPrmVOoMBR
The future is uncertain for #cheifs S Tyrann Mathieu. His value is measured in a variety of ways and it’s one a lot of teams have their eye on. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/dSHHABzLRG— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 17, 2022
Sure sounds like Kirk Cousins is the #Vikings guy. pic.twitter.com/Yy7J49Zfgt— The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) February 17, 2022
The #Seahawks want to win with Russell Wilson, not trade him. They are showing that this week.— John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) February 17, 2022
My latest for @710ESPNSeattle.https://t.co/lrU0BZNDra
I jotted down some thoughts about Carson Wentz and where it all went wrong.— Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) February 17, 2022
And whether it's fixable.https://t.co/y9agO6YPdM
The taunting rule likely isn't going anywhere, but enforcement process will be examined. Sometimes, officials were looking too hard for taunting, instead of calling it when it clearly occurred. https://t.co/gqTBa30u0s— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 17, 2022
Did I miss a video where he pushed her? My goodness.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 17, 2022
Should he have reacted differently? Probably. But he's not the cause of her accident and his reaction doesn't change her injuries.
Kudos to the Staffords for stepping up here. https://t.co/3KSP3hZ5r6
The top WRs in the 2022 NFL Draft, per @PFF_Mike pic.twitter.com/1nbvFeLuQD— PFF (@PFF) February 17, 2022
STALLIONS. UNIFORMS. ARE. HERE. pic.twitter.com/MLEto2x5gw— Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) February 17, 2022
⚫️ Ready to ride pic.twitter.com/8hvIi2dP5E— Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) February 17, 2022
It's time to suit up— New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) February 17, 2022
Generals gear has dropped pic.twitter.com/qsy1WMisQ9
A USFL team was able to secure rights to call themselves the Panthers, yet I’m supposed to be believe the Washington football team couldn’t get rights to call themselves the Redwolves? https://t.co/rIn6mvRfiQ— StephanHart (@StephanHart) February 17, 2022
Well, that's new... pic.twitter.com/uvxJKx4bHp— USFL Newsroom (@USFLNewsroom) February 16, 2022
