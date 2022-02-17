All aTwitter: 17 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
2022 will be a historic season as we enter the next chapter as the @Commanders!— Kaitlyn McComb (@commanderkait) February 15, 2022
The time is coming to activate your deposit and select from the best remaining seats before Season Tickets go on-sale to the public on February 28th.
Call and place your deposit with me TODAY! pic.twitter.com/1Kiv7WtcIg
Report: The #Commanders, #Eagles, #Panthers and #Broncos are all prepared to take a “major swing” at the QB position, per @AlbertBreer— JPA Football (@jpafootball) February 15, 2022
What are the odds Washington trades for Aaron Rodgers? Off the board. pic.twitter.com/s3DKfsMxBY— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) February 16, 2022
Quick VA stadium bill update.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 16, 2022
-House passed it
-Senate passed a slightly different version
Now both sides have to pass the other's version.
Then they get together and create a final product.
Then they vote on the final product.
Kind of messy, but all signs still point to yes.
The two Virginia sites in play right now are in Loudoun and Prince William County.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 16, 2022
The team has been very clear there is no firm commitment to Virginia. They are absolutely still exploring DC and Maryland too. https://t.co/Fg8XE0gqLB
Early word is a $3 billion project, with $2 bil from Dan and $1 bil from the state.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 16, 2022
Everybody very quick to note those are preliminary numbers. https://t.co/clGvaS1P6O
Texans-Vikings do a Watson-Cousins trade, Washington trades for Davis Mills. Lets do it— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 16, 2022
Aaron Donald just said he’s running it back.— JPA Football (@jpafootball) February 16, 2022
Sean asked him to run it back, and Aaron Donald said yes— JPA Football (@jpafootball) February 16, 2022
Yea.— JPA Football (@jpafootball) February 16, 2022
Granted, everyone on this stage is drunk hahaha
#Cowboys paid $2.4 million to settle cheerleaders' voyeurism allegations against senior team execu... - https://t.co/qPE91HpoXm— Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) February 16, 2022
Dan leaked on Jerry because he knows the NFL won't toss him like they might with Dan, they like Jerry and he pumps a ton of money into the league.— John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) February 16, 2022
Will the NFL show a double standard? I say why not? Double standards exist in the ranks based on how valuable the guy is to the team
Americans spent over 467 billion minutes watching NFL games this season, a +15% gain over last year and the second most-watched NFL season ever behind 2015.— Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 16, 2022
Will Joe Burrow buck this very extensive trend? pic.twitter.com/tBhfU99JW5— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 16, 2022
The #Falcons signed Dante Fowler to a 3-year, $48 million dollar contract in 2020, and was only able to get 7.5 sacks in 2 years with the team— JPA Football (@jpafootball) February 16, 2022
A friend of mine said the W looks like a taco holder then created this. Once you see it you can't unsee it pic.twitter.com/PD92nCf6US— Christie Lopez (@skinshuly) February 16, 2022
Van Jefferson’s wife went into labor during the Super Bowl. This is how he found out… pic.twitter.com/ZfntZFWBl3— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 16, 2022
Joe Burrow went up to all the #Rams star defenders and introduced himself during Sunday’s Super Bowl.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 16, 2022
“Hey, I’m Joe.”
(via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/E1ejy84tEq
Unfortunately I fractured my spine https://t.co/LeDjF4EJnp— Kelly Smiley (@kellysmiley23) February 17, 2022
It might be the vitamins but like…— ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 17, 2022
WHAT THE HELL IS THIS?!? pic.twitter.com/Nuv4HXKW7i
