2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Todd McShay gives the Washington Commanders a QB

The NFL season is over, and the offseason, I mean draft season is here. The NFL Combine starts in the first week of March. Free Agency begins on March 16th and the draft will finally happen in Las Vegas April 27-30. Washington needs a QB, and they will have plenty of options. If they can’t land a veteran through a trade of free agency, the draft will be their path to finding a signal caller. This year’s class has a lot of QBs that will be available, but they all have issues.

ESPN’s Todd McShay released his latest mock draft today, and he doesn’t have a QB coming off the board until Washington picks at #11. If this goes down in Vegas, Ron Rivera will have his choice between guys like Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Sam Howell, and more. McShay gives the Washington Commanders a QB that a lot of fans will be happy with in Pitt’s Kenny Pickett.

We have 4 different QBs going to Washington in our latest mock draft roundup. Their draft stocks shifter after Senior Bowl week and now we wait for their inevitable move up the mock draft boards afterthe Combine. Right now this class looks weak, but QBs always rise in the rankings whether they deserve it or not.

This mock draft roundup features more offensive linemen at #11 which doesn’t seem likely if Washington stay at that spot. Two new names have popped up for OL this week. Ahmad Gardner was the only defensive player mocked to the Commanders in our last roundup. He is joined this time by Georgia LB Nakobe Dean. John Keim recently said that Washington will be looking for a MLB after last year’s trial with Jamin Davis failed at the position.

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Washington has a team name, and now it needs a quarterback. Perhaps the Commanders trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. Perhaps they get into the Jameis Winston mix in free agency. But if nothing comes along on those fronts, they’d be happy to have the entire QB class available to them at No. 11. (The last time zero QBs went in the top 10 was 2013.) I personally have Liberty’s Malik Willis slightly ahead of Pickett, but the Pitt signal-caller is more NFL ready, and it’s more likely he’s the first QB off the board in April. Pickett reads the field well, has good touch and timing on his throws and shows sneaky pocket mobility. I’d be intrigued to see a competition between him and Taylor Heinicke in camp, and if Heinicke wins the job, he can keep the seat warm while Pickett gets acclimated to the NFL.

Pickett’s 2021 emergence was eye-popping. A solid NFL Scouting Combine performance and a good interview with Washington might be enough for the Commanders to turn the keys over to him.

Here it is: my first QB off the board. Pickett is my 23rd-ranked player overall, but that isn’t as much of a knock on the QBs as it might seem, since I rarely have a QB ranked higher than 10th in a given year. Positional value drives the pick here. Ability to throw on the run is a huge positive for Pickett; QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have shown the value that this trait can add.

Pickett may not be the flashiest prospect, but he had a nearly flawless redshirt senior campaign. He took a massive leap in accuracy, with his adjusted completion percentage going from 73.7% in 2020 to 78.8% in 2021.

A new name and a new franchise quarterback is what the Washington Commanders come out of April with after this mock draft. The name is in place, and Kenny Pickett joins the fold as QB2 of this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Despite some cynics around his hand size, Pickett did more than enough at the Senior Bowl to showcase he can handle an NFL football. And make NFL throws to boot. Pickett is a leader of leaders and a true game-changer. The Commanders need both on the offensive side of the ball, nabbing a potential franchise-changing quarterback as the team heads into a new era. Pickett understands his strengths and possesses enough talent in his arm to make every throw. Round 2: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State The right tackles continue to come off the board as the Commanders get new quarterback Kenny Pickett some much-needed help in front of him. Abraham Lucas showcased he can block in a variety of offenses and is terrific in space while maintaining a sound set of pass-protection skills. Round 3: Ed Ingram, G, LSU Sense a theme for the Commanders? Yeah, they need to get better on offense. They grab their future franchise QB in Pickett and then select two offensive linemen to keep him safe. Ed Ingram is terrific in the run game while honing his improving craft in pass protection.

Don’t just automatically assume it’s going to be a quarterback here if the top corners are still around. Taylor Heinicke isn’t really that bad and there’s going to be great value at the 11.

What a difference a year makes for Pickett, who goes from Day 3 selection to the first QB off the board as Washington buys in on his upside as an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke. His grit and determination will, if nothing else, earn him a fan in Ron Rivera.

Again, I don’t love the quarterbacks, but I do expect some to go high. Kenny Pickett is a safe bet in this class as he does everything well, just nothing spectacular. He is a good athlete, has good arm strength, is accurate, and has some “it” to him. I think he could be a Derek Carr-type quarterback with maybe a little less of an arm and that’s a big improvement over what the Commanders rolled out last year.

The Commies need their quarterback of the future. If they don’t find a solution to the quarterback issue, Ron Rivera and the front office won’t last a lot longer. Pickett caught fire in 2021, ripping up opponents on a weekly basis and boosting his draft grade. He is a dangerous rhythm passer in the short to intermediate part of the field while also showing superb deep-ball accuracy. When plays break down, Pickett has mobility and is a willing, tough runner. Pickett shows excellent accuracy, developed field vision, an ability to work through progressions, can buy time with his feet, and is able to throw vertically with a soft deep ball that is easy to catch. He has definite NFL arm talent. While he generally shows good decision making, there are 2-3 passes per game where he makes poor choices, looking like a risky gunslinger. That issue could likely be worked out of him by a pro staff. In 2021, Pickett took the Panthers to new heights with their first ACC Championship, and he surpassed Dan Marino as the program’s all-time leader in touchdown passes. Pickett completed 67 percent of his passes in 2021 for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He notched five rushing touchdowns as well. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has quality size for the NFL and is known to have good character. One negative is Pickett is said to have small hands, which is why he wears gloves, including on his throwing right hand. After seeing some action in 2017, Pickett was the Panthers’ starter from 2018-2020, so he will enter the next level with a lot of starting experience, but he will also be a 24-year-old rookie. Round 2: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn Washington’s pass coverage lived up to “the Commodes” nick name that some Redskins alumni have texted me. Clearly, the team needs more help at cornerback. McCreary notched 49 tackles, 14 passes defended and two interceptions in 2021. He was excellent in 2020, recording three interceptions, six passes defended, one forced fumble and 45 tackles. In 2019, he collected 36 tackles, an interception and 11 passes broken up. While McCreary isn’t the biggest of corners, the 5-foot-11, 187-pounder has excellent coverage skills to run the route and prevent separation. Some sources think he could have a hard time holding up on the outside in the NFL and will have to be a nickel.

There are only so many quarterbacks to go around this offseason and the Commanders must get one. Kenny Pickett’s accuracy and the catchable way he throws the ball will no doubt be appealing to an offense that has key weapons already in place.

The Washington Commanders are the next team to take a quarterback in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Washington is a team that feels like a quarterback away from getting back to contending, and Kenny Pickett can help them get there. Pickett’s high floor, sharp accuracy, playmaking ability, and toughness could put the Commanders thick in the NFC East race in 2022.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Washington selects Corral to be the team’s future at the position. The Ole Miss product’s arm strength and athleticism give him a chance to become an excellent NFL QB. Round 2: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia Round 3: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

It’s time for Ron Rivera to get his franchise quarterback. The Ole Miss standout is a prolific playmaker with some dual-threat capabilities.

The Commanders could lose some significant contributors to its offensive line in free agency, but there’s no bigger need than who will be handling the snaps. Corral is slightly undersized, but he’s a NFL-caliber playmaker with genuine arm talent. His X-rays were negative after he injured his ankle in a loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Top needs: QB, WR, DB Round 2: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama, Sr.

They have a new name, even if it’s not a great one, and now the Washington Commanders have their new quarterback. Just a couple of picks after Malik Willis lands with the Denver Broncos, Matt Corrall heads to D.C. where he will challenge Taylor Heinicke for the job. Corral is a player capable of moving the ball with his arm and legs and has put together a solid career with the Rebels. Like every quarterback in this class, he has a lot of question marks surrounding him but the Commanders need to take a shot on someone because they can’t keep rolling out Heinicke as the starter and expect him to take him where they want to go. He can, however, hold the job down until Corral is ready which could help ease the rookie in. Round 2: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Kaiir Elam has NFL bloodlines as his father and uncle made it to the NFL. He lands with the Washington Commanders, a team that hopes to rebound from a disappointing 2021 campaign. Round 3: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan Skyy Moore is one of the more underrated wide receivers in this class and could be a steal for the Commanders.

Taylor Heinicke was good for much of the ‘21 season but you’d have to imagine Washington will think long and hard about a QB, especially if they’re picking this high.

I think Washington is coming away with a QB in this draft. Be it a veteran or a high draft pick, I don’t think they will stay put at the position.

Washington is in a similar position as Denver, as they have a solid overall roster but must address the quarterback position. Last season, Taylor Heinicke turned the ball over way too often and showed he is best off as a backup in the NFL. Matt Corral is the second-best quarterback in the draft, and if put in the right situation should develop into a solid NFL starter.

It’s not a great year to need a quarterback, yet the Commanders are still left with just the third-best passer on the board at this pick. Even so, there’s plenty to like about Corral’s skill set and potential, especially after watching him consistently succeed against SEC defenses. Round 2: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan Round 3: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Willis can battle with Taylor Heinicke in camp and take over at some point in 2022 if the veteran doesn’t build on a solid 2021. The Liberty product has All-Pro upside.

Not every quarterback is created equally nor is every situation. Consideration must be given to the style of quarterback and the opportunity that player would be walking into should they be chosen. For teams that feel they already have a roster ready to compete, they are probably more inclined to take a prospect more developed as a passer. In the case of Washington, Ron Rivera had Cam Newton in Carolina and Taylor Heinicke had plus mobility. The offensive line, although aged in certain aspects, is solid.

His attributes were on full display during Senior Bowl week – the big arm, the powerful legs and an alpha personality. Sure, Willis will have to overcome the perception he hasn’t played against big-time competition while proving he can be more consistent. But Washington needs a Commander, and he has all the ability in the world … and time to harness it behind Taylor Heinicke if Willis isn’t ready to play immediately.

The Commanders are a decent team that has been let down by poor QB play for the entirety of Ron Rivera’s run with the team. We’re now entering a pivotal year, and I think it’s time for the team to make a run at a QB. Rivera will love Willis’ coachability, and his athleticism — even if he’s a work in progress as a pure passer. Keep in mind that the greatest success of Rivera’s coaching career came with Cam Newton and the Panthers, so he’s not afraid to make a splash at QB.

Ron Rivera found some good success attaching himself to another former Auburn quarterback, Cam Newton, more than a decade ago with the Panthers. Willis is another big-armed and athletic passer in a more compact but Russell Wilson-like well-built package. He stood as the best QB at the Senior Bowl, showing his small-school transfer only raised his massive game. He will fit well in Scott Turner’s offense.

This is probably a reach in most scouts’ and analysts’ eyes, but this team needs a QB, and Ron Rivera has experience with playmaking QBs! Willis definitely boosted his stock at the Senior Bowl. There is a good chance a team trades up to get him, but if he falls to Washington I think they snap him up.

Washington has to address quarterback one way or another this offseason. Willis is slightly undersized but proved his playmaking ability over the last two seasons at Liberty. His dynamic ability could allow Washington to match up with the other versatile quarterbacks in the NFC East.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The Washington Commanders have a new identity. The rebranding of the organization should continue with the acquisition with a long-term solution behind center. Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder didn’t put on a show recently at the Senior Bowl, but his performance didn’t change his status as Bleacher Report’s QB1. The little things are what separate Ridder from an otherwise muddled quarterback class. “Ridder improved greatly throughout the 2021 season, and here, Washington bets that he still has more growth potential,” Tice suggested. “His footwork and understanding of concepts would allow him to potentially start early in his career, but has the athleticism and work ethic to take another leap in the NFL. “Ridder can have some accuracy issues early in contests, but he settles in as games go along and has the ability to deliver throws at all three levels.” Kenny Pickett may be the safest pick among an unsteady quarterback crop, and Liberty’s Malik Willis has the rawest potential. Ridder falls between those two points as the best combination of working from the pocket with the ability to create beyond designed plays.

I’d bet there were some swear words said in the Commanders War Room when the Vikings moved up to get Malik Willis, but it doesn’t change the fact Washington needs a QB. If not addressed through trade or free agency, Ridder makes sense. He has the arm strength and mobility you want but needs to work on his decision-making and make quicker progressions.

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

While No. 11 seems too high for an interior offensive lineman, the impact Linderbaum can have at the center position makes this a strong pick for Washington. The Iowa product won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best center last year and will immediately help boost a Commanders offense that ranked in the middle of the pack in rushing yards per game and near the bottom in sacks allowed.

Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

With nearly half the roster currently slated for free agency, the Commanders are likely to undergo major changes next season, perhaps including at quarterback. Coach Ron Rivera has shown a preference for veterans rather than rookies at the game’s most important position, so instead, one of the most versatile (and effective) offensive linemen in the draft is the pick for now. Green is a rare interior blocker worthy of top-10 consideration, and he’d be a much cheaper alternative should Brandon Scherff be lured elsewhere in free agency.

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Penning had himself a tremendous week in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl. OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Penning possesses powerful hands that can uproot defenders. He plays in a calm and composed manner, his footwork is smooth. He isn’t the most athletic, free-moving guy but he showed enough competence to block in space. Reasons For The Selection: Build a Future Star Offensive Line in Washington Powerful Hands Mean Mentality Ability to Block in Space Strength High-Motor Player

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Redskins were expected to sport one of the top defenses in the NFL in 2021, but that never happened because the secondary was a mess. Ahmad Gardner is a 6-foot-2 cornerback with great length.

The Commanders (still sounds so weird to say) allowed more passing TDs than any other NFL team in 2021 (34). Rebuilding the secondary should be Job One for Washington GM Martin Mayhew, who himself played nine NFL seasons as a corner.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Washington could do a lot worse than Dean. The Butkus Award winner was one of the cornerstone pieces to what was a historically-effective Georgia defense in 2021.