All aTwitter: 16 February 2022

Digging in like an Alabama tick.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) February 15, 2022
Dan Snyder spending 48M dollars on a property along the Potomac River doesn't really scream "desperation" to me.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 15, 2022
Seems like he's doing just fine from the pictures below (photos from his listed property).#TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/7mUI3OfpOE
Virginia making moves for a new Commanders stadium https://t.co/Pwv0ItJk7v— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 16, 2022
From a House Oversight Committee spokesperson on what they received at the Feb. 14 deadline from the NFL: pic.twitter.com/1cF5yl5Bz4— John Keim (@john_keim) February 15, 2022
Workplace sexual harassment survivor creates website to urge corporate sponsors to cut ties with Washington Commanders @wusa9 #TakeCommand— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 16, 2022
- 7K emails already sent to sponsors
- One sponsor cut ties from the Commanders
Full Story: https://t.co/FAxINB9wp2 pic.twitter.com/7sYMYb2ZnV
Matt Corral is an interesting watch. Offense is a ton of RPOs and read-option runs. Haven't seen a whole lot of him really progressing through reads so far. Mobile, moves pretty well within the pocket too. Solid arm, inconsistent placement.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 15, 2022
More from Weddle himself, on the injury and what he just pulled off, yesterday's MAQB: https://t.co/uf1wHOPahV. https://t.co/D3EKGKDO73— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 16, 2022
Report: #Raiders Derek Carr seeking over $35 million per year, per @Schultz_Report— JPA Football (@jpafootball) February 15, 2022
Cap hit for #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott this year is $18.2 million, 1st among NFL RBs, per @spotrac— JPA Football (@jpafootball) February 15, 2022
His boss openly suggested one of his coordinators was head coaching material for the @dallascowboys and then there’s all the Sean Payton rumors.— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 15, 2022
How does all this sit with Mike McCarthy and has he talked with Jerry Jones about it??@richeisen asked him point blank today: pic.twitter.com/EGTGcZVNhE
Should the Eagles trade for Russell Wilson? pic.twitter.com/8jMyVcxXZr— PFF (@PFF) February 15, 2022
The L.A. District Attorney's Office will not charge Adrian Peterson with felony domestic violence stemming from his arrest at LAX on Sunday, a D.A. rep confirmed.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 16, 2022
His case has been deferred to the L.A. City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor consideration (1st by @TMZ).
The Lions aren't the only team with a head coach sporting an elite #RAS. New #Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell posted a top 4th percentile score coming out in 2008. https://t.co/h7qdEMpjEz pic.twitter.com/LWtv4uwxnf— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 16, 2022
This is great: After a late night celebrating, Sean McVay had an early morning press conference and was told he would be asked a few questions.— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) February 16, 2022
He ended up answering over 10 questions and his reaction is priceless pic.twitter.com/jcpsSf1JoZ
Hey everyone, don't forget to recycle! pic.twitter.com/jtS9xtoCjI— carol leonard (@laughingcat2016) February 14, 2022
Today, Ryan is announcing his retirement from the game of baseball. We are so proud and honored of what Ryan has done both on and off the field, and are excited for what will come next. Here is a message from Employee #11. pic.twitter.com/xzB4zesD6F— ziMS Foundation (@ziMSFoundation) February 15, 2022
Longtime Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman is retiring, ending a decorated career in which he became the franchise leader in many major categories and boosted the team to its only World Series championship. https://t.co/D7NdfT3KyL— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 16, 2022
The first great moment in Nationals Park history. Zim provided it, and it came about six hours after the ballpark first opened. pic.twitter.com/dvD8K3igzt— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 15, 2022
This is poetry. Just perfection. And the Hathaway feed is in the running for #Caps assist of the year. pic.twitter.com/SwCcppsmG9— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 16, 2022
The next time y'all see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on a football field, he will be introducing the @USFLStallions and @USFLGenerals to kickoff the @USFL opening day pic.twitter.com/flBmJEwBYZ— Kuddahman (@cordaros16) February 14, 2022
62 days until @USFL kickoff though https://t.co/ayUgFr6Pod— John Lewis WDRB (@JohnWDRB) February 14, 2022
Chris Farley: “You remember when you were with @thebeatles?@PaulMcCartney: “Sure.”— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) February 15, 2022
(Farley would have turned 58 today)pic.twitter.com/6QJqprFKor
Such an incredible experience providing coverage at my first Super Bowl, unlike Eli Apple. pic.twitter.com/7QelePlnfE— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) February 14, 2022
Super Bowl meeting pic.twitter.com/FTj08xfpc8— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) February 15, 2022
