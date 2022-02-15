Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

‘He tried to be something that he’s not’: Chase Young looks to rebound in third NFL season

NFL’s response to minority hiring and Daniel Snyder has been empty words - The Washington Post

Now that the Super Bowl is over, the league needs to focus on the two most important issues it faces.

Thomas Davis has high hopes for Commanders in 2022

Davis, who played nine seasons for Ron Rivera with the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders, still believes that the team can lean on its young defensive nucleus.

Mock Draft Monday | Here’s who Pro Football Focus has the Commanders taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rising tensions have NFL on collision course with Dan Snyder - Washington Times

The NBC report was just one of the latest ways that Snyder and the NFL have been pitted against each other in the last week. Last Wednesday, the league was reportedly blindsided by the fact Snyder planned to launch an investigation into new claims made by former employee Tiffani Johnston -- and an investigation the league quickly looked to undercut, with Commissioner Roger Goodell saying that the team couldn't investigate itself.

Daniel Snyder may finally be facing a real problem with his 31 partners - ProFootballTalk

NFL vs. Dan Snyder has begun

The NFL has shown it’s preparing to fight Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder over his response to the latest sexual harassment allegation. The only question is: to what end?