All aTwitter: 15 February 2022

If the NFL is truly forcing Dan Snyder to sell, it needs to be done before he commits to a new stadium. And with a 2027 stadium deadline, a new owner won’t have much time to pick a venue. Lot of deadlines afoot. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 13, 2022

Dolphins' Stephen Ross could lose team by owner vote if NFL investigation into tanking allegations proven true (per @RapSheet)https://t.co/4U63MgVvpC pic.twitter.com/MXD3fNkkdX — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 14, 2022

There’s 3 QBs that would really give Washington a chance to contend. One is in Green Bay and might not leave, another is in Seattle and might not leave. The third has a legal situation that I’m not sure this team could overlook. — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 14, 2022

I’m not as down on Jimmy G as most Washington fans/media. There’s a version of Washington’s offense with moving guys around, working from empty and running quick game stuff that works with Jimmy G. But it’s still a bridge to another guy, not the guy. 1st rounder too much. — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 14, 2022

Imagine refusing to give Kyle Shanahan Kirk Cousins for #2 in 2017, and then turning around and giving him #11 for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022. https://t.co/V7og7XDEuG — Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) February 14, 2022

Carson Wentz will 'probably' be cut or traded before March 19 when his $15 million base salary becomes fully guaranteed, per @mortreport pic.twitter.com/yDDA3iIS76 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 13, 2022

I take Wentz over Jimmy G 10 times out of 10.



He’s not my top choice, but don’t turn your nose up at sirloin when we’ve had rump roast here for years. — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 14, 2022

Important note regarding the impending sale of the Denver Broncos: It's an auction. Because the team is in a family trust, it's the fiduciary duty of the trustees to sell to the highest bidders, not necessarily the preferred candidate of the league or team. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 14, 2022

Crazy to me how many people immediately bring up Bezos to buy Washington. Why do we want to go right to another owner accused of bad working environment and a political lighting rod? Cant we just get a nice, quiet billionaire — Teej (@TweeterTeej) February 14, 2022

It’s 5 p.m. and so far the @NFL, Washington @Commanders haven’t complied with congressional requests for documents from the team’s internal investigation. Delegate @EleanorNorton tells @fox5dc the committee “can’t afford to be ignored” & a subpoena could come as soon as tomorrow. — Katie Barlow (@katieleebarlow) February 14, 2022

roll, please: @MedliminalLLC have dropped the @Commanders sponsorship indefinitely. “Disappointed in the Commanders handling of both facts and allegations” NOW IS THE TIME TO EMAIL OTHER SPONSORS. https://t.co/NCkmTF2lUi #Commanders #NFL #ReleasetheReport THANK YOU MEDLIMINAL pic.twitter.com/JaOz2Q2Z47 — Natty (@NattyBDC) February 14, 2022

The Commanders open with the 25th best odds at the SB next year. Ahead of the Texans/Lions/Jets/Jags/Giants/Bears/Panthers. — Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) February 14, 2022

Adrian Peterson arrested on felony domestic assault, he should have been kicked out of the NFL when he abused his child.



He's gonna be broke and homeless in no time. — Minnesota Fugitives (@FugitiveMn) February 13, 2022

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffers second ACL tear in left knee in 16 monthshttps://t.co/YfeSXjXMrZ pic.twitter.com/SQgeHd6THJ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 14, 2022

Can’t believe the Matt Stafford HOF talk. Jim Plunkett won 2, Phil Simms won 1 and was named MVP. And Joe Theismann went to 2, won one and was named MVP. They’re not in. Not yet on Stafford — Andy Pollin (@andypollin1) February 14, 2022

This angle of Matthew Stafford's no-look pass. ‍ pic.twitter.com/vwWRUsMekn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

On the final play of the game for the Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase had Jalen Ramsey on the ground and was WIDE OPEN for what could have been a game-winning TD.



If only Burrow had more time.. pic.twitter.com/QIIH77SYVY — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 14, 2022

explaining the 4th and 1 that decided the super bowl from the quarterback perspective: pic.twitter.com/6z9E6l78K0 — Seth Galina (@pff_seth) February 14, 2022

Sean McVay said in his postgame press conference that as soon as the Bengals lined up in shotgun, he knew Aaron Donald was going to make a play. McVay was mic'd up as it unfolded.



"Aaron Donald's gonna make a play."



(via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/DQWNwauXYz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2022

Just told someone a few hours ago that McVay had already committed to returning in 2022. Guess I was wrong... https://t.co/jHGqFVskcg — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 15, 2022

A Lombardi and a baby. What a night for Van Jefferson and his family. pic.twitter.com/NeFem8pOiJ — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) February 14, 2022

Let us never forget that the Bengals gave the ball to Samaje Perine with the Super Bowl on the line. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) February 14, 2022

My long time dream was to have a career in the @NFL & win a #SuperBowl.

I failed at that.

But last night my dream came true..

in a different way ☺️

Thank you NFL, players/coaches for the amazing love & trust.

Thank U fans for the INSANE POSITIVE ENERGY #grateful pic.twitter.com/TDXl1nziTZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 14, 2022

“That had to be the worst Super Bowl halftime show of all time” pic.twitter.com/19ag5liCQg — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 14, 2022

One of my favorites .



Have a great day everyone! pic.twitter.com/PGiaafkJDp — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 14, 2022

