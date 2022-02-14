All aTwitter: 14 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The momentum toward Dan Snyder no long being owner of the #Commanders has never been more real. The coup may finally be coming. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 13, 2022

Florio’s distaste for Dan is well known, but nothing gets said accidentally on the NFL’s Super Bowl pregame show. Whoa. https://t.co/X5dYFCPdRX — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 13, 2022

John Keim (on his podcast) insinuates that Dan Snyder will go "full scorched earth" towards other NFL owners if he was backed into a corner, per multiple sources.



Meaning, he will tear them down too.



This corroborates with what we know of Snyder's previous use of legislation. pic.twitter.com/9W5JDGvgWY — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 13, 2022

Dan Snyder: Officially questionable to return. — WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) February 14, 2022

"So once Dan is gone, I'll go there. I'll build it back. Better." pic.twitter.com/OFDTC6AMWh — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) February 14, 2022

#Commanders is not growing on me. I don't hate the logos and marks. I don't hate the uniforms, except the white one which is garbage. But the name is still awful. However, if the #NFL forces out Dan Snyder, I will immediately buy season tickets and tattoo Commanders on my ass. — Michael C. Pittman (@PittmanSaysSo) February 13, 2022

Tee Higgins definitely got away with one. Grabbed Ramsey's facemask. pic.twitter.com/yg4yFxd9VY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2022

The Rams playbook on 1st & 2nd down pic.twitter.com/DwdGnmoc28 — PFF (@PFF) February 14, 2022

Abandon the run...please — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 14, 2022

The halftime show is debatable as the best one ever. It’s right there with Beyonce and Prince playing in the rain. #NFL #HalfTimeShow #SuperBowl — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) February 14, 2022

Those who missed out on the halftime show missed out on a performance for the ages.



But here's a timelapse of it anyway. #SBLVI



via @JayMorrisonATHpic.twitter.com/fw8JKKNgsI — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 14, 2022

If you knew all the words to that halftime show performance, it’s probably time to start getting ready for bed. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 14, 2022

Prince had an awesome halftime show BUT this halftime show was everyone I listened to growing up as a child which is why I put it as the best. I listened to Prince & think he was amazing but that was because of my mom & grandparents lol — Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) February 14, 2022

As an Xennial from Cali I felt so much of that halftime show in my doggone soul. Especially the Pac piano riff (almost cried) and this part… Never thought I’d see my home repped like that at #SuperBowl halftime



Hope you’re all enjoying and making memories today! pic.twitter.com/ul7KcnomyV — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) February 14, 2022

I'm not saying Jalen Ramsey is washed, but man, when an elite cornerback falls off, he really falls off. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 14, 2022

Bengals scored zero points on the final 5 drives — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) February 14, 2022

All Cooper Kupp does is get open and score TDs.



He has done it again in the biggest game of the year



: #SBLVI on NBC

: https://t.co/uPk2RJS328pic.twitter.com/cay5M69m1F — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 14, 2022

Cooper Kupp had 8 catches, 92 yards, and 2 TDs today



The last player to have 8+ catches, 90+ yards, 2+ TDs, and a #SuperBowl win was Jerry Rice https://t.co/kC66Rz3ezS pic.twitter.com/AIaIUmJKbP — ProFootballReference (@pfref) February 14, 2022

Cooper Kupp has had a season for the ages. He now has caught an insane 22 touchdowns... including the biggest TD of the season, a go-ahead score in the final 2 minutes of the Super Bowl.



Randy Moss, Jerry Rice (2x) and Kupp are the only WRs to ever have 22 TDs in a season. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 14, 2022

AARON DONALD CALLS GAME!



The #Rams are going to win the #SuperBowl



pic.twitter.com/R5rDwaiapG — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 14, 2022

So Matthew Stafford is a Super-Bowl winning QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2022

Matthew Stafford celebrates with his family



Wholesome content

pic.twitter.com/6ncEHkX3BO — PFF (@PFF) February 14, 2022

Sean McVay is a champion. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 14, 2022

Rams coach Sean McVay: “That’s why we’re world champs, because our best players stepped up in the biggest moments.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2022

My favorite Sean McVay story is that one time two reporters got into a drunken fistfight outside a chain restaurant at then-Redskins training camp because McVay was hooking up with both of them and neither knew it. — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) February 14, 2022

AARON DONALD IS INEVITABLE pic.twitter.com/48GBGHpmzE — PFF (@PFF) February 14, 2022

Aaron Donald is due $14.25 million in total compensation for 2022. Theoretically, he could be made to pay back $8 million of signing-bonus proration if he retires, though I could easily see the #Rams telling him to keep the change. Anyway, those are the financial implications. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 14, 2022

Yes, he told NBC in the pre-production meetings he’d consider it if the Rams won. Michele Tafoya asked him about it after the game and he said he’s just living in the moment right now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 14, 2022

“My kids come on the field - this is a promise I made to her when she was 5. We’re going to play in the confetti for a minute and just live in the moment”@AaronDonald97 speaks to Michele Tafoya about the possibility of retirement after winning #SBLVI



: @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/Ab0Ql4g1Jn — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 14, 2022

Eric Weddle: “I’m re-retiring.” He also said “surgery soon.” On his Pec. pic.twitter.com/28LoEVnPYv — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 14, 2022

Wonder if Scherff heads to Cincinnati? https://t.co/zuXqbrWQAf — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 14, 2022

There's a belief that #Colts QB Carson Wentz will "'probably" be traded or released before March 19th, per @mortreport. That's when $15M in base salary becomes guaranteed. His future in Indianapolis looks "bleak." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 13, 2022

Apparently telling Mrs Goo that Valentine’s Day was a ‘card manufacturer’s construction’ and that ‘it’s commercialism run riot’ were the wrong things to say today, I’ve no idea why… — Goo (@goo_stewart) February 14, 2022

