Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

Who is the best team in the NFL? Today's Super Bowl will answer that question for the 2021-22 season. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to earn their ticket to the Super Bowl. They started their playoff run by defeating the Arizona Cardinals and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sean McVay has taken his team to the Super Bowl twice in the last four seasons, and is looking for his first Lombardi trophy.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago and are looking to win their first Super Bowl. Their unlikely Super Bowl run started with wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans. QB Joe Burrow won NFL Comeback Player of the Year after tearing his ACL vs Washington last year, and then leading his team to the Super Bowl.

Welcome to the show!

Who: Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) vs Los Angeles Rams (15-5)

Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

When: February 13, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)

Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 806) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 818) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One Sports

Kevin Harlan

Kurt Warner

Tony Boselli

Laura Okmin

Online Stream: Fubo.TV | Yahoo Sports app | Peacock

Odds: Rams -4, 48 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Rams 28 - Bengals 26

SB Nation: Cincy Jungle | Turf Show Times

