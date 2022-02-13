All aTwitter: 13 February 2022 - Superbowl Sunday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Caught up with Chase Young at the USAA Lounge at SBLVI. He was walking without the knee brace. Said he’s jogging a bit now and is still working with his trainer in Colorado Springs. Asked if he’s expecting to be good to go for camp, he said: “We’re gonna see. I believe so.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 13, 2022
Been saying for months - they'll swing a big stick for Rodgers. Maybe a 5 % chance but their are some connections that people don't talk about... https://t.co/1tfxjGeD4A— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) February 12, 2022
I can't remember the last time my twitter alerts blew up this much from #TakeCommand Nation https://t.co/PtelCGK5tX— Alan Lepore, MPA (@AlanLepore) February 12, 2022
I couldn't disagree more. Having random dudes dress up as Jon Allen, Terry McLaurin, and Chase Young at a team dinner party event (including their helmets) is by far the worst and weirdest part of this whole rollout to date. https://t.co/QzgdGDIdcm— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) February 12, 2022
Taylor Heinicke got to meet his idol today pic.twitter.com/PFjdOKdX8A— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) February 12, 2022
Your son sits next to you and ask “ How do you know if she is the one?” What is your answer?— Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) February 12, 2022
February 13, 2022
Just a coincidence that "Washington" just happens to be behind his head? I don't think so!!— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 12, 2022
Rams' Sean McVay says he 'won't make it' coaching until 60, hints at early retirement #Coaching via https://t.co/DMhm8rXCfG https://t.co/9q838viRs2— SaaSPumP (@SaaSPumP) February 12, 2022
Report: Sean McVay will be back with Rams in 2022 amid early— Tim Johnson (@northaugustasc) February 13, 2022
retirement rumors https://t.co/anT73CQoVA
Former Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio received, and decided against, multiple offers to become a defensive coordinator for the 2022 season, per league sources. Fangio now is likely to take off this season before returning next year as the most coveted available defensive coordinator.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022
LOS ANGELES — Jason Kelce reveals this year was supposed to be his last, but indications are the #Eagles center will be back.— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 12, 2022
My story: https://t.co/1YwL5e3hDX
This #SBLVI drone show over LA is incredible ✨ pic.twitter.com/2JOzPLPfhj— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2022
This Adrian Peterson recruiting story from Coach O is some of the wildest stuff I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/HEHvTIfYDl— Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) February 11, 2022
"Hey Kid, Catch!" ~ All-time classic "Have a Coke and a Smile" commercial starring Pittsburgh Steelers legend "Mean" Joe Greene giving a kid his jersey! #Football #History #NFL #SuperBowl #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/woZszmJtx1— Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) February 13, 2022
