All aTwitter: 13 February 2022 - Superbowl Sunday

Caught up with Chase Young at the USAA Lounge at SBLVI. He was walking without the knee brace. Said he’s jogging a bit now and is still working with his trainer in Colorado Springs. Asked if he’s expecting to be good to go for camp, he said: “We’re gonna see. I believe so.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 13, 2022

Been saying for months - they'll swing a big stick for Rodgers. Maybe a 5 % chance but their are some connections that people don't talk about... https://t.co/1tfxjGeD4A — Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) February 12, 2022

I can't remember the last time my twitter alerts blew up this much from #TakeCommand Nation https://t.co/PtelCGK5tX — Alan Lepore, MPA (@AlanLepore) February 12, 2022

I couldn't disagree more. Having random dudes dress up as Jon Allen, Terry McLaurin, and Chase Young at a team dinner party event (including their helmets) is by far the worst and weirdest part of this whole rollout to date. https://t.co/QzgdGDIdcm — We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) February 12, 2022

Taylor Heinicke got to meet his idol today pic.twitter.com/PFjdOKdX8A — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) February 12, 2022

Your son sits next to you and ask “ How do you know if she is the one?” What is your answer? — Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) February 12, 2022

Just a coincidence that "Washington" just happens to be behind his head? I don't think so!! — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 12, 2022

Rams' Sean McVay says he 'won't make it' coaching until 60, hints at early retirement #Coaching via https://t.co/DMhm8rXCfG https://t.co/9q838viRs2 — SaaSPumP (@SaaSPumP) February 12, 2022

Report: Sean McVay will be back with Rams in 2022 amid early

retirement rumors https://t.co/anT73CQoVA — Tim Johnson (@northaugustasc) February 13, 2022

Former Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio received, and decided against, multiple offers to become a defensive coordinator for the 2022 season, per league sources. Fangio now is likely to take off this season before returning next year as the most coveted available defensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

LOS ANGELES — Jason Kelce reveals this year was supposed to be his last, but indications are the #Eagles center will be back.



My story: https://t.co/1YwL5e3hDX — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 12, 2022

This #SBLVI drone show over LA is incredible ✨ pic.twitter.com/2JOzPLPfhj — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2022

This Adrian Peterson recruiting story from Coach O is some of the wildest stuff I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/HEHvTIfYDl — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) February 11, 2022

