All aTwitter: 12 February 2022

Have you ever been invited to your own funeral? Riggo gives his take on the "Commanders" pic.twitter.com/uAuyO67axi — John Riggins (@riggo44) February 11, 2022

Coach Rivera on the Jim Rome show talking QBs & Commandershttps://t.co/KBPUASTyFg — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 12, 2022

Taylor Heinicke on the Jim Rome show talking about 2021 & 2022https://t.co/JMlqnwTf9f — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 12, 2022

Real life can come at you hard, but I got your back! Stay strong kiddo! #RealLifeShit https://t.co/yn0BkHTLjW — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) February 11, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington wonders if a new civil war has engulfed Washington Commanders fans. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/s9f4IDuaUS — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 11, 2022

I don’t care what anyone says, I love this team! As an international fan, I get jealous not being able to attend events and have season tickets. Thank you to @Joey_Socrates for the swag bag. Let’s put the hate aside and come together like the family that we are. #takecommand pic.twitter.com/xAsw9aTm3S — Commander Canada (@DCCommanders) February 11, 2022

I’m just kidding this isn’t mine. Can’t get a jacket from this sorry team — Tyler (@commandrzNchief) February 11, 2022

Friendly reminder, every dollar you spend towards the Commanders goes into Dans pockets. You want change? You have to squeeze Dan. Suffocate him and make him financially bleed! Don’t go to games, don’t by gear, support our team from home until Dan is gone. It’s time for Justice! https://t.co/pEY3AUDTa7 — MrNobody (@MDBobz) February 11, 2022

@Commanders taking over LA at our #SuperBowl open house. Our head of events Jackie outdid herself on this one. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/CIhf4fu6he — Joey Colby-Begovich (@Joey_Socrates) February 11, 2022

Report: Ron Rivera says he and the Washington Commanders are open to making a move for a veteran quarterback similar to the way Matthew Stafford went to the Rams, per @SInow — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 12, 2022

Hey Tony, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Joe Jacoby had one of the best careers for a Left Tackle of all time! One of the best Left Tackles of all time! @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/X2D6Fphu1y — Steve (@DC_STEVE) February 11, 2022

Counterpoint: not one person complained from Virginia who drove to FedEx field. Just build a good stadium please somewhere reasonable https://t.co/alfBuIYU66 — Felix Trammell (@BlessdCommander) February 11, 2022

Tanya Synder, co owner of the Commanders, was scheduled to speak at Bloomberg sports conference. It’s only Team prez Jason Wright on stage. — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) February 11, 2022

"When someone gets hurt, the coaches upstairs will say, 'Coach, the corner's out, the right corner's coming in.' And I just kept hearing over the headset, 'They took out Lavonte David, they took out -- Coach, all their backups are in.' And all that took place in the second half." — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 12, 2022

$5 million bet on Bengals is the largest legal sports bet ever. https://t.co/mow3A03PDY — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 11, 2022

