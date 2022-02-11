All aTwitter: 11 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Got my box. Thanks @Commanders! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TScMfAGRGs— Jim Lachey (@JimLachey64) February 10, 2022
For those wondering what Jeremy is referencing https://t.co/uBkfF7Emie— Zach (@Coach__Zach) February 10, 2022
Thom said that using the accident was a "low point" for Ron. Ron has always been an empathetic figure for his players, especially in public. Plus, look at the timing. That was weeks ago. Why now? It's Thom who's using this tragedy to take yet more shots at the team.— Disco (@discoque5) February 10, 2022
It’s a nice gesture, and the people acting all jealous is super extremely sad and petty. The team should be doing more giveaways and trade-ins and random raffles and stuff to build momentum and then excitement, and they shouldn’t get crucified because not everyone got something.— TheRealityIs (@TheRealityIs__) February 10, 2022
Jason Wright tells me they are working to see how/if they can sell the letterman Jackets. Like I said earlier, they have to work through the merchandise deal that was agreed to long before JW and co. got here.— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) February 11, 2022
BREAKING: NFL sent this letter to the House Committee on Oversight that the Washington Commanders, not the league, are impeding the committee’s access to many documents related to the investigation of the team @wusa9 #TakeCommand— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 10, 2022
More: https://t.co/PZG6tX8KbJ pic.twitter.com/2oR47u3JFu
February 10, 2022
It sounds like the NFL is starting to separate itself from Snyder. Throwing the team under the bus here. Is the NFL's tone shifting? https://t.co/1Dltq86Jaf— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 10, 2022
Don’t forget Dan Snyder tried to take Bruce Allen to court just to have him send him a congratulations text, never underestimate the lengths this guy will go through to keep this team lol— Dre (@DCSportsDre) February 10, 2022
Matt Ryan has a cap hit of $48.6 million for the #Falcons in 2022— JPA Football (@jpafootball) February 10, 2022
Rivera and Hurney have a relationship with Andrew Norwell - something to monitor. Prob save 8m/yr by subbing him in for Scherff.— steve (@CommandersNFL_) February 10, 2022
John Riggins on the Commanders rebrand (around 10:30 mark): "I feel completely disenfranchised... I can't understand how anybody who once played under the old franchise name... could possibly want to be a part of anything with Washington Commanders." https://t.co/Apn9vdG89C— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 10, 2022
A Virginia senate subcommittee just advanced the Commanders stadium bill. Of note, they suggested that Dan Snyder has said he would spend $2 billion on the stadium.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 10, 2022
Reporter to Mike McDaniel: "Hey, welcome to Miami."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2022
McDaniel: "That's my fifth welcome to Miami, and I'm feeling welcomed. I'm just waiting for you to bust some Welcome to Miami' and then finish a verse." pic.twitter.com/A0h0T8kex2
Mike McDaniel on people talking about his racial background "It's been very odd...I identify as a human being and my dad's black" pic.twitter.com/XRRrNsNsc1— gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 10, 2022
Dolphins Expected To Hire Wes Welker As WRs Coach https://t.co/7tpfwW7psE pic.twitter.com/pVXunwTPQ9— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 10, 2022
From Super Bowl Live: The #Jaguars are hiring Press Taylor as their new OC. pic.twitter.com/RvLRbluJIp— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2022
Dak had every opportunity to win Comeback Player of the Year.— Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) February 11, 2022
Joe Burrow deserved it. Good for him.
Aaron Rodgers said after winning MVP he hadn't made a decision on his future.— Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) February 11, 2022
"I’ll make a decision in due time, and not in a ton of time," Rodgers said. "I’ll give the team plenty of time to do what they’ve got to do. ... I’m not going to keep a lot of people waiting."
Aaron Rodgers: "I don't fear retirement. I don't fear moving on." But adds that he remains highly competitive and has a lot to weigh.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 11, 2022
I'm sure a lot of #Packers fans are upset Matt LaFleur didn't win Coach of the Year. But Mike Vrabel had 54 players on injured reserve this year, lost his best player (Derrick Henry) and was forced to use a record 91 players. Voters were definitely swayed by that.— Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 11, 2022
"I made it. I made it to the NFL, Big Whit."— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 11, 2022
An unbelievable moment during Andrew Whitworth's Walter Payton Man of the Year acceptance speech. | ABC/NFL Network pic.twitter.com/YS8fScKQbZ
The idea that Toni Boselli is a finalist when Redskins LT Joe Jacoby (now is the senior committee pool) is not already in is a crime against humanity. https://t.co/tFnr1gwoWJ— TheHogSty (@TheHogSty) February 10, 2022
Congratulations to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2022:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 11, 2022
Tony Boselli
Cliff Branch
Leroy Butler
Art McNally
Sam Mills
Richard Seymour
Dick Vermeil
Bryant Young
We mentioned the QB Pro Day mess earlier in the week—ball's rolling on a fix, I'm told.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 11, 2022
• Ole Miss moved Pro Day from March 24th to 23rd.
• Pitt moved from March 23rd to 21st.
• Liberty's working on change (was 3/24, likely now 3/22), too.
• Cincy's remains on the 24th.
Dumbest Idea Ever: Tottenham Apparently Wants To Host The 2026 Super Bowl In London And The NFL Is Reportedly Open To It https://t.co/aAAnItzc1J pic.twitter.com/RdyGlIS4vm— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 10, 2022
Spring break Oklahoma drills are historic pic.twitter.com/KZ6b5VezlG— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) February 10, 2022
Roy Scheider died OTD in 2008.— The Sting (@TSting18) February 10, 2022
He starred in some iconic films including The French Connection, Marathon Man and All That Jazz, but he will be forever immortalised by these 6 words from Jaws.
'You're gonna need a bigger boat.' pic.twitter.com/kn9ndNiNPJ
A couple put a mic on their 4-year-old while snowboarding, and dressed him up in a dinosaur outfit.— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 10, 2022
In case you could use a smile today…pic.twitter.com/dr31N1lTJ3
