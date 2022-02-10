Daily Slop: Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter; Hines Ward can relate to the QB carousel that Terry McLaurin is experiencing

Washington Commanders' Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter in girlfriend's car-crash death

Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend following a car crash in December.

Jennifer King calls coaching in East-West Shrine Bowl 'a great experience'

King took some time with senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson to discuss her week coaching for the West Team.

Jason Wright on picking Commanders, Super Bowl date slip-up

Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright tells The Team 980’s Kevin Sheehan when they picked the new name, if they’ll fix the crest Super Bowl dates slip-up, and why Red Wolves and Warriors didn’t work as names.

Washington 2022 position breakdown | Quarterback

Heinicke threw for more than 3,400 yards in his first full season as a starter, while Kyle Allen and Garrett Gilbert appeared in relief late in the season.

Every DMV college football player invited to 2022 NFL Combine | RSN

The 2022 NFL Combine will feature some of the top players in college football looking to take their talents to the NFL.

Hines Ward can relate to the QB carousel that Terry McLaurin is experiencing | RSN

If someone can understand Terry McLaurin's plight in Washington, it's former Steelers wideout Hines Ward.

Revisiting Russell Wilson's trade targets show a very different QB landscape | RSN

Washington didn’t make the list of Russell Wilson trade targets in 2021, but that doesn’t mean the Commanders can’t make a new list.

Jonathan Allen apologizes for Hitler comments - The Washington Post

Jonathan Allen, a key player for the Washington Commanders, said he was sorry, adding, "I realize it was dumb.”

DC Sports Huddle: How Super Bowl LVI ties into Commanders’ rebuild | WTOP News

The L.A. Rams and Cincinnati Bengals took different paths to Super Bowl LVI. The WTOP Sports team discusses which championship trail the Washington Commanders should travel.

NFL says league, not Washington Commanders, will oversee investigation into Dan Snyder allegation

The NFL says the Commanders' hiring of an investigative firm won't stop the league from conducting its own inquiry into Tiffani Johnston's allegations of sexual harassment against team owner Dan Snyder.

NFL investigation into Dan Snyder can’t be a joke

The NFL’s smoke and mirrors in the first investigation of Washington owner Dan Snyder leave no expectation of a credible result in the second.