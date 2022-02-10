 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Cult Of Colt: All Of That... For This?

It’s officially official: this is now a Washington Commanders (-adjacent) podcast. 

By Bryan H. Stabbe
NFL: Washington Football Team-Press Conference Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington… wait for it… wait for it……Commanders!?!

On this edition of The Cult of Colt podcast, Comrades Bryan & Gumbi take a walk down memory lane and recant what has happened since June 2020 and the journey Jason Wright and co have taken us on. We re-live some of the promises made by the Washington front office to the deteriorating and rapidly unhinged fan base as part and parcel of the team’s CYA PR fire drill rebrand. We commiserate with the fans and talk about how we truly feel about the er— hoax naming process that finished with the lackluster announcement on The Today Show.

But wait… there’s more! The Cult of Colt gives some shocking thoughts on the finale of “Making the Brand” and interesting changes to the uniforms of our (turn head sideways and with a slightly high-pitched confused voice) Washington Commanders...?

Finally, we give out our letter grades for each element of the re-design based on our initial gut reactions.

So, grab your new Comm towel and scream “Let’s Go Commando” and tune in to the newest edition of The Cult of Colt.

Poll

How would you grade the Commanders new home burgundy uniform?

view results
  • 4%
    A+
    (10 votes)
  • 8%
    A
    (21 votes)
  • 6%
    A-
    (15 votes)
  • 7%
    B+
    (18 votes)
  • 15%
    B
    (38 votes)
  • 5%
    B-
    (14 votes)
  • 6%
    C+
    (15 votes)
  • 9%
    C
    (23 votes)
  • 8%
    C-
    (20 votes)
  • 6%
    D+
    (16 votes)
  • 3%
    D
    (9 votes)
  • 2%
    D-
    (6 votes)
  • 18%
    F
    (45 votes)
250 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How would you grade the Commanders new white away uniform?

view results
  • 3%
    A+
    (7 votes)
  • 2%
    A
    (6 votes)
  • 1%
    A-
    (3 votes)
  • 2%
    B+
    (5 votes)
  • 6%
    B
    (15 votes)
  • 3%
    B-
    (9 votes)
  • 2%
    C+
    (6 votes)
  • 7%
    C
    (16 votes)
  • 7%
    C-
    (16 votes)
  • 5%
    D+
    (13 votes)
  • 9%
    D
    (21 votes)
  • 6%
    D-
    (15 votes)
  • 41%
    F
    (95 votes)
227 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How would you grade the Commanders alternate black uniform?

view results
  • 9%
    A+
    (22 votes)
  • 8%
    A
    (20 votes)
  • 4%
    A-
    (11 votes)
  • 11%
    B+
    (25 votes)
  • 7%
    B
    (16 votes)
  • 4%
    B-
    (11 votes)
  • 5%
    C+
    (12 votes)
  • 8%
    C
    (20 votes)
  • 2%
    C-
    (5 votes)
  • 5%
    D+
    (12 votes)
  • 7%
    D
    (16 votes)
  • 2%
    D-
    (6 votes)
  • 22%
    F
    (51 votes)
227 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How would you grade the Commanders new logos (helmet W, word mark, secondary crest)?

view results
  • 3%
    A+
    (7 votes)
  • 2%
    A
    (5 votes)
  • 1%
    A-
    (3 votes)
  • 3%
    B+
    (7 votes)
  • 4%
    B
    (10 votes)
  • 4%
    B-
    (11 votes)
  • 4%
    C+
    (11 votes)
  • 8%
    C
    (20 votes)
  • 5%
    C-
    (12 votes)
  • 4%
    D+
    (9 votes)
  • 10%
    D
    (23 votes)
  • 3%
    D-
    (7 votes)
  • 43%
    F
    (98 votes)
223 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What grade would you give to the Commanders overall rebrand?

view results
  • 1%
    A+
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    A
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    A-
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    B+
    (5 votes)
  • 3%
    B
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    B-
    (2 votes)
  • 3%
    C+
    (8 votes)
  • 4%
    C
    (11 votes)
  • 6%
    C-
    (14 votes)
  • 5%
    D+
    (12 votes)
  • 11%
    D
    (26 votes)
  • 8%
    D-
    (20 votes)
  • 50%
    F
    (116 votes)
230 votes total Vote Now

