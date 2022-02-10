2022 Mock Offseason - Commanders Trade for a Wide Receiver; Move Back Into First Round for a Quarterback

There is no doubt coach Ron Rivera needs to make a FEW splashes this spring to correlate with the new rebrand, and help fans get excited again after yet another lack-luster season in 2021 (although the only excitement that may REALLY get fans back is if Dan Synder is forced to sell).

Russell Wilson is the big name on everyone’s radar at the moment, but in this mock offseason, I have assumed we at least tried to acquire, but struck out, on Wilson - so on to plan B.

Commanders Extend:

- Terry McLaurin: 4yrs/$74M

Commanders Re-Sign:

- Tim Settle: 3yrs/$24M

- J.D. McKissic: 2yrs/$9M

- DeAndre Carter: 1yr/$2M

Trade:

- Commanders send 2022 1st round pick and Daron Payne to Falcons for wide receiver Calvin Ridley

*Ridley is playing on his 5th year option in 2022 at $11M

Free Agents:

- Jameis Winston QB (Age - 28): 2 years, $22M

- Connor Williams G (Age - 25): 4 years, $50M

- Marcus Williams FS (Age - 26): 4 years, $42M

- Anthony Walker Jr. ILB (Age- 26): 3 years, $15M

2022 NFL Draft:

*I used The Draft Network’s mock draft simulator to help in this exercise

Trade: Commanders trade 2022 2nd and 2023 1st to Lions (via LA Rams) for Pick 32

1st (Pick 32): Sam Howell QB UNC (Washington gets that 5th year option)

3rd: Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M

4th: Nick Cross S Maryland

6th: Master Teague RB Ohio St.

7th: Luke Fortner iOL Kentucky

2022 Projected Starting Lineups:

Offense:

QB - Jameis Winston

RB - Antonio Gibson

3rd Down RB - J.D. McKissic

WR - Terry McLaurin

WR - Calvin Ridley

WR - Curtis Samuel

TE - Logan Thomas

TE - Jalen Wydermyer/John Bates

LT - Charles Leno

LG - Ereck Flowers

C - Chase Roullier

RG - Conner Williams

RT - Sam Cosmi

Defense:

Edge - Chase Young

DT - Jon Allen

DT - Tim Settle/Matt Ioannidis

EDGE - Montez Sweat

SAM - Cole Holcomb

MIKE - Anthony Walker

WILL - Jamin Davis

ROVER - Landon Collins

CB - William Jackson III

CB - Kendall Fuller

SS - Kam Curl

FS - Marcus Williams