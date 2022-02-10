2022 Mock Offseason - Commanders Trade for a Wide Receiver; Move Back Into First Round for a Quarterback

There is no doubt coach Ron Rivera needs to make a FEW splashes this spring to correlate with the new rebrand, and help fans get excited again after yet another lack-luster season in 2021 (although the only excitement that may REALLY get fans back is if Dan Synder is forced to sell).
Russell Wilson is the big name on everyone’s radar at the moment, but in this mock offseason, I have assumed we at least tried to acquire, but struck out, on Wilson - so on to plan B.
Commanders Extend:
- Terry McLaurin: 4yrs/$74M
Commanders Re-Sign:
- Tim Settle: 3yrs/$24M
- J.D. McKissic: 2yrs/$9M
- DeAndre Carter: 1yr/$2M
Trade:
- Commanders send 2022 1st round pick and Daron Payne to Falcons for wide receiver Calvin Ridley
*Ridley is playing on his 5th year option in 2022 at $11M
Free Agents:
- Jameis Winston QB (Age - 28): 2 years, $22M
- Connor Williams G (Age - 25): 4 years, $50M
- Marcus Williams FS (Age - 26): 4 years, $42M
- Anthony Walker Jr. ILB (Age- 26): 3 years, $15M
2022 NFL Draft:
*I used The Draft Network’s mock draft simulator to help in this exercise
Trade: Commanders trade 2022 2nd and 2023 1st to Lions (via LA Rams) for Pick 32
1st (Pick 32): Sam Howell QB UNC (Washington gets that 5th year option)
3rd: Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M
4th: Nick Cross S Maryland
6th: Master Teague RB Ohio St.
7th: Luke Fortner iOL Kentucky
2022 Projected Starting Lineups:
Offense:
QB - Jameis Winston
RB - Antonio Gibson
3rd Down RB - J.D. McKissic
WR - Terry McLaurin
WR - Calvin Ridley
WR - Curtis Samuel
TE - Logan Thomas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer/John Bates
LT - Charles Leno
LG - Ereck Flowers
C - Chase Roullier
RG - Conner Williams
RT - Sam Cosmi
Defense:
Edge - Chase Young
DT - Jon Allen
DT - Tim Settle/Matt Ioannidis
EDGE - Montez Sweat
SAM - Cole Holcomb
MIKE - Anthony Walker
WILL - Jamin Davis
ROVER - Landon Collins
CB - William Jackson III
CB - Kendall Fuller
SS - Kam Curl
FS - Marcus Williams
