All aTwitter: 10 February 2022

Most total tackles since 2000



London Fletcher 1,938

Ray Lewis 1,480

Karlos Dansby 1,422

Bobby Wagner 1,383

Brian Urlacher 1,361 pic.twitter.com/zlgFBbTJJF — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 9, 2022

With Washington Commanders RB Antonio Gibson: his vacation plans, what he wants to work on, etc. Also @RickDocWalker talking the Super Bowl in Jan 1983 -- fun memories, a limo ride and his mom's cooking. Check out the Doc Walker podcast too. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/O6gjwG7409 — John Keim (@john_keim) February 7, 2022

Preciate @troydodd passing this along. Someone Troy knows says he ordered the crest sweatshirt (left) on 2/2 and it arrived today – sans championship/Super Bowl years pic.twitter.com/369VdqmQc9 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) February 10, 2022

And to be clear: I'm a firm believer that while winning would help for some, it'll take a lot more than that for others. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 9, 2022

I have 0.0 confidence that the NFL will do the right thing ultimately. This does feel *slightly* different in so much as it feels like they are annoyed enough with Snyder to publicly contradict him & say that he's full of it. https://t.co/odEsBQ0fIa — Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) February 9, 2022

Roger Goodell is asked about the process to remove an owner: "I do believe the clubs have the authority to remove an from the league. Ultimately it's a league vote ,I believe." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 9, 2022

I will say this, it's never a good thing when half of the questions to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell are centered around your team and franchise. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 9, 2022

Jonathan Allen just apologized for the following Twitter exchange. He wrote in his apology: "[Earlier] I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said. I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!" pic.twitter.com/TG8ngkCBMs — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) February 9, 2022

Brian Daboll and the Giants are finalizing a deal to make Wink Martindale their next defensive coordinator, sources confirm, as @AdamSchefter reported. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 8, 2022

Morocco Brown and Mike Tomlin are both from Hampton, Virginia. https://t.co/zafbC8PFTQ — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 9, 2022

Trending: @AlbertBreer says he expects Russell Wilson to get traded, says his best guess as to where is the #Eagles — JPA Football (@jpafootball) February 10, 2022

Oh he so done with the falcons https://t.co/pTmsqMYHU2 — Owen (@owensview) February 10, 2022

Falcons Have Discussed New Deal With RB Cordarrelle Patterson https://t.co/IN4CMHWbxV pic.twitter.com/25MXsL2TnM — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) February 10, 2022

Update: ESPN is extending their MNF partnership with Peyton & Eli Manning through the 2024 season — JPA Football (@jpafootball) February 9, 2022

The NFL announced that Munich will host the first ever regular season game in Germany next year. The NFL will play four games in Germany from 2022 to 2025 -- two in Munich and two in Frankfurt.



Big news as the NFL continues to expand internationally. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2022

Congrats Munich! I hear from German NFL fans all the time. They LOVE the sport, and I’m thrilled they’re getting their own game (games) this year and in future! — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) February 9, 2022

