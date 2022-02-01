Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S3:E3

Welp...the time has come to call our favorite football team yet another name, as the Washington Football Team lives for just one more Tuesday night. It will decidedly NOT be the focus of this show—let everyone else suckle from the teat of the worst and least interesting story in town. Seriously, we’re supposed to get geeked out about the unveiling of a team name and crowd around to talk ad nauseam about it? Come on...we care about one thing and one thing only: how do we get from year two of the Rivera Rebuild to year three—the year that expectations should be rightfully elevated and results should be rightfully expected.

The story tonight begins and ends at the quarterback position. Last week, we went down the Aaron Rodgers rabbit hole—an annual tradition it seems as he has been possibly—but not really—available to us. With that out of our system, we will examine the less sexy but still potentially successful outcomes that could see our team turn the corner into contender territory.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t. We’re live around 9PM EST:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done. What quarterback plays are legit options for us, which mid-level free agents are in your crosshairs and sure, a teeny tiny bit of name talk...all of this on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday, the official Washington Football Team podcast of Hogs Haven.

We’re live (at 9:00 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!