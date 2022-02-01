Rumor: Leaks show Washington Commanders gear and banners at the team store

Washington's big name/logo/uniform/rebranding reveal will happen on the Today show tomorrow morning around 8am. The new name has been rumored to be the Commanders for a while now. Several fan favorites were struck down recently, and this is what we're left with.

NBC4 had the most convincing leak so far when they flew a helicopter near Washington’s team store and got footage of a Washington Commanders banner inside. There are also reports of employees stocking shelves with new Commanders merchandise for the store's 9am opening tomorrow after the announcement.

Here are some of the "leaks" coming out tonight about merchandise.

