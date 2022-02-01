All aTwitter: 1 February 2022 - “t minus 1”

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Hmmmm what do you think about this? I definitely believe it. Rivera knows we need big upgrades at talent. He swung big, and missed, on Amari Cooper and Matthew Stafford. Clearly he understands the urgency. But it’s more. You actually have to land the guy. https://t.co/hSOGoK52KO — Tyler (@WFTeamer) February 1, 2022

In other Commanders news. Here are the odds on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team via @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/Fe03MbO76J — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 31, 2022

Outside of trading for a Star QB, I’m at the point where I want to spend 0 draft capital on adding a veteran QB. https://t.co/sbeeSBbLan — Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) January 31, 2022

The way I see it there are two viable approaches to QB this offseason:



1. Swing for the fences w/ a huge trade for Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson



2. Determine the rookie QB with the highest ceiling, trade up if you need to, and start Heinicke until he's ready



(2/2) — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 31, 2022

Over the last 3 postseasons, teams with 10-point lead entering the 4th quarter are 19-2.



Jimmy G lost both games. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) January 31, 2022

Bengals were built via the draft

Rams were built via free agency



Plenty of ways to build a team...but you need a QB. — Mr. Dante (@DanteAbstract) January 31, 2022

Um did Joe Theismann say the name is Commanders? — Jordan Asri (@CommandersToday) January 31, 2022

Just got this text from Joe Theismann: "Not completely sure what the new name. No one has told me. Like you I’ll find out on Wednesday." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 31, 2022

Thank you @patcollins4 for taking the time out of your day to talk to me about the new #WashingtonFootball name reveal. It was an honor Sir. https://t.co/aASXwFQKDK pic.twitter.com/gCU2pYVDCT — Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) January 31, 2022

So, uh...



Does anyone know how I can stream the Today show from Australia? — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 31, 2022

I’d honestly rather stay Washington Football Team than to be the damn Commanders if that’s what it ends up being — PoeticGenius916 (@CMont916) January 31, 2022

If it's not commanders. This organization deserves an oscar — Jubs09 ⓦ (@JamesJubane) January 31, 2022

Me rolling up to the Commie reveal party at FedEx pic.twitter.com/nXurtKnALu — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 31, 2022

This suggests to me that the name announcement will be no later than 9am on Wed the 2nd. https://t.co/0D3fKkCRBB — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 1, 2022

The Haskins pick was such a disaster that it doesn’t even register in people’s minds anymore they took a first-round QB recently lol — Marshall (@MWharam7) January 31, 2022

Sean McVay’s coaching tree yielded a Super Bowl (Zac Taylor) before Bill Belichick’s did. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) January 31, 2022

The #Eagles are probably a top 3 team in the NFC if they get Russell Wilson



Only team definitely better than them would be the Rams. Cowboys/Cardinals would be more talented but both have terrible head coaches — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 31, 2022

Tom Brady on timeline for announcing his plans on his playing future: "I don't know. I'll know when the time is right."https://t.co/YtqxHqXyFf pic.twitter.com/UpqGzDP4ih — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 1, 2022

Indianapolis Colts targeting Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris, former 2nd team All-Pro Bears safety who intercepted 16 career passes with 439 tackles, as leading candidate for their defensive coordinator job to replace Matt Eberflus, per league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2022

Mike Vick had 8.5” hands & had only 98 career fumbles on over 4000 combined career pass/rush attempts. Not worried about Picketts hands just like I’m not worried about D. Smiths weight or Kylers height or Lamar Jacksons Wonderlic test. Can’t draw conclusions from tiny samples. https://t.co/i86oY9Vaqs — Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) February 1, 2022

If you’re discounting Kenny Pickett because of a hand size measurement you’re wayyyyyy over-thinking it. Dude played five years in Pittsburgh weather, not Boca Raton. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 31, 2022

We have full sortable results of the Senior Bowl Weigh-in by position! Check them out: https://t.co/XQQB0rwkLB — Draft Countdown (@DraftCountdown) January 31, 2022

Willis 2nd throw as a starter is a perfect back shoulder ball to #81. Immediately you see his ability to really drive the ball. pic.twitter.com/7fCaGcBu3V — Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 29, 2022

You can't throw this ball more perfectly.



Willis knows pre-snap that the fade is the right throw. He places it perfectly over the CB and towards the sideline. Should be a completion. pic.twitter.com/5OzDtBuUah — Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 29, 2022

This play highlights how elusive Willis is as a runner. QBs shouldn't be able to do this. pic.twitter.com/SRLiezNKJN — Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 29, 2022

Univ. of Washington's Jaxson Kirkland pulling out of draft due to ankle injury. https://t.co/QlCvpN9Pa5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 1, 2022

OTD in 1988



Doug Williams and the Redskins drop 35 points in the 2nd quarter and SMACK the Broncos 42-10 in Super Bowl XXII pic.twitter.com/VANb0RTaMi — Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) January 31, 2022

[silence] — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 31, 2022

y'all, I lost my passport two years ago and have been using the same PDF scan as a substitute ever since.



this is where I found it today pic.twitter.com/3anuTGOOXz — cal is fine (@_callumknight) January 31, 2022

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005