All aTwitter: 1 February 2022 - “t minus 1”

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Hmmmm what do you think about this? I definitely believe it. Rivera knows we need big upgrades at talent. He swung big, and missed, on Amari Cooper and Matthew Stafford. Clearly he understands the urgency. But it’s more. You actually have to land the guy. https://t.co/hSOGoK52KO— Tyler (@WFTeamer) February 1, 2022
In other Commanders news. Here are the odds on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team via @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/Fe03MbO76J— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 31, 2022
Outside of trading for a Star QB, I’m at the point where I want to spend 0 draft capital on adding a veteran QB. https://t.co/sbeeSBbLan— Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) January 31, 2022
The way I see it there are two viable approaches to QB this offseason:— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 31, 2022
1. Swing for the fences w/ a huge trade for Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson
2. Determine the rookie QB with the highest ceiling, trade up if you need to, and start Heinicke until he's ready
(2/2)
Over the last 3 postseasons, teams with 10-point lead entering the 4th quarter are 19-2.— Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) January 31, 2022
Jimmy G lost both games.
Bengals were built via the draft— Mr. Dante (@DanteAbstract) January 31, 2022
Rams were built via free agency
Plenty of ways to build a team...but you need a QB.
Um did Joe Theismann say the name is Commanders?— Jordan Asri (@CommandersToday) January 31, 2022
Just got this text from Joe Theismann: "Not completely sure what the new name. No one has told me. Like you I’ll find out on Wednesday."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 31, 2022
Thank you @patcollins4 for taking the time out of your day to talk to me about the new #WashingtonFootball name reveal. It was an honor Sir. https://t.co/aASXwFQKDK pic.twitter.com/gCU2pYVDCT— Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) January 31, 2022
So, uh...— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 31, 2022
Does anyone know how I can stream the Today show from Australia?
I’d honestly rather stay Washington Football Team than to be the damn Commanders if that’s what it ends up being— PoeticGenius916 (@CMont916) January 31, 2022
Lol. pic.twitter.com/UPRqbJITri— MrNobody (@MDBobz) January 31, 2022
If it's not commanders. This organization deserves an oscar— Jubs09 ⓦ (@JamesJubane) January 31, 2022
Me rolling up to the Commie reveal party at FedEx pic.twitter.com/nXurtKnALu— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 31, 2022
This suggests to me that the name announcement will be no later than 9am on Wed the 2nd. https://t.co/0D3fKkCRBB— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 1, 2022
The Haskins pick was such a disaster that it doesn’t even register in people’s minds anymore they took a first-round QB recently lol— Marshall (@MWharam7) January 31, 2022
Sean McVay’s coaching tree yielded a Super Bowl (Zac Taylor) before Bill Belichick’s did.— Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) January 31, 2022
The #Eagles are probably a top 3 team in the NFC if they get Russell Wilson— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 31, 2022
Only team definitely better than them would be the Rams. Cowboys/Cardinals would be more talented but both have terrible head coaches
Tom Brady on timeline for announcing his plans on his playing future: "I don't know. I'll know when the time is right."https://t.co/YtqxHqXyFf pic.twitter.com/UpqGzDP4ih— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 1, 2022
Indianapolis Colts targeting Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris, former 2nd team All-Pro Bears safety who intercepted 16 career passes with 439 tackles, as leading candidate for their defensive coordinator job to replace Matt Eberflus, per league sources— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2022
Mike Vick had 8.5” hands & had only 98 career fumbles on over 4000 combined career pass/rush attempts. Not worried about Picketts hands just like I’m not worried about D. Smiths weight or Kylers height or Lamar Jacksons Wonderlic test. Can’t draw conclusions from tiny samples. https://t.co/i86oY9Vaqs— Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) February 1, 2022
If you’re discounting Kenny Pickett because of a hand size measurement you’re wayyyyyy over-thinking it. Dude played five years in Pittsburgh weather, not Boca Raton.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 31, 2022
We have full sortable results of the Senior Bowl Weigh-in by position! Check them out: https://t.co/XQQB0rwkLB— Draft Countdown (@DraftCountdown) January 31, 2022
Willis 2nd throw as a starter is a perfect back shoulder ball to #81. Immediately you see his ability to really drive the ball. pic.twitter.com/7fCaGcBu3V— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 29, 2022
You can't throw this ball more perfectly.— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 29, 2022
Willis knows pre-snap that the fade is the right throw. He places it perfectly over the CB and towards the sideline. Should be a completion. pic.twitter.com/5OzDtBuUah
This play highlights how elusive Willis is as a runner. QBs shouldn't be able to do this. pic.twitter.com/SRLiezNKJN— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 29, 2022
Univ. of Washington's Jaxson Kirkland pulling out of draft due to ankle injury. https://t.co/QlCvpN9Pa5— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 1, 2022
Kyle, buddy, pic.twitter.com/MiuALXVDrM— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) January 31, 2022
OTD in 1988— Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) January 31, 2022
Doug Williams and the Redskins drop 35 points in the 2nd quarter and SMACK the Broncos 42-10 in Super Bowl XXII pic.twitter.com/VANb0RTaMi
[silence]— Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 31, 2022
y'all, I lost my passport two years ago and have been using the same PDF scan as a substitute ever since.— cal is fine (@_callumknight) January 31, 2022
this is where I found it today pic.twitter.com/3anuTGOOXz
February 1, 2022
