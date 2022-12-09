All aTwitter: 10 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The moment @charleslenojr72 found out that he’s our 2022 #WPMOY nominee #WPMOYChallenge | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/Mt4QdY0pUI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 9, 2022
AG ‼️‼️‼️‼️#ProBowlVote @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/F3C21NO16Z— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 9, 2022
RT TO VOTE#ProBowlVote @_sweat9#ProBowlVote @_sweat9#ProBowlVote @_sweat9#ProBowlVote @_sweat9#ProBowlVote @_sweat9#ProBowlVote @_sweat9#ProBowlVote @_sweat9#ProBowlVote @_sweat9#ProBowlVote @_sweat9#ProBowlVote @_sweat9#ProBowlVote @_sweat9#ProBowlVote @_sweat9 pic.twitter.com/bpquySBHtk— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 9, 2022
It took the Falcons to be 5-8 to start Ridder. 49ers to have two QBs injured to play Purdy. Rams 3-9 to pick up Baker.— DCSports.7amCoffee (@dcsportsMYVIEW) December 9, 2022
But you want Commanders 7-5-1 with a QB who is 10-4-1 in last 15 to bench TH? #HTTC
The window to "get Howell ready" for this season has past. Barring injury, we won't see him. This team will be in the thick of it until the end. I'm sure if Howell had to start, they would prepare him to play, just like they prepared Heinicke when Alex Smith went down. https://t.co/Uzgqyg4P1P— Disco (@discoque5) December 9, 2022
.@Giants DC ; Wink Martindale; with a classic “pressure look” forcing the @Commanders to change to an anticipated protection to create the desired matchup and result. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/4Y4weCyWLv— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 9, 2022
Leonard Williams doubtful, Saquon Barkley questionable for Giants. https://t.co/A64tEjo5aC— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 9, 2022
There is currently an 82% chance of rain for the #Eagles #Giants game at Met Life...— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 9, 2022
Tyler Huntley starts Sunday for the Ravens in place of Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh says. https://t.co/Wbzo4qSX10— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 9, 2022
Cowboys might put up another 50 this week https://t.co/sZ3g9CrEn4— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) December 9, 2022
From NFL Now: The NFL's rushing leader, Josh Jacobs, has a pinkie injury he's getting checked out. Good time for a mini-bye. pic.twitter.com/tN7eex2pyK— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2022
Episode 460 - Guest: @ByAJPerez on his reporting on sale of #Commanders & Congress' report. Believes #DanSnyder would sell to #JeffBezos.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 9, 2022
I also discuss the report, including Dan v Bruce Allen & Trent Williams & Carson Wentz revelations, & talk #ArmyNavy.https://t.co/xnf1VkCSnU
Jerry Jones has thoughts on the Oversight Committee's report. Doesn't sound like someone who abandoned Dan Snyder. https://t.co/HFul7I5yrI— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 9, 2022
Jerry Jones is "a big proponent" of an 18-game regular season. https://t.co/M8N27QcFnQ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 9, 2022
"I'm not saying I couldn't step in and play regular season, but I don't see the point."@obj talks more about his playing future this season.— NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 9, 2022
: @Raiders vs. @RamsNFL#TNFonPrime | Watch #TNFinTheShop NOW on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/RKGJrbsrq6
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don't see the point in playing in regular season. https://t.co/qgYryoyeUw— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 9, 2022
From NFL Now: Reacting to the words of Odell Beckham Jr, who said on @NFLonPrime that he'd like to just play in the playoffs this year. pic.twitter.com/EeZu0P6IpG— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2022
.@JosinaAnderson has the latest on Odell Beckham Jr. and when you can expect him to make a decision pic.twitter.com/2jeuQFDbtv— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 9, 2022
Jerry Jones really knows how to unsettle his own locker room. More of this, please. https://t.co/0YLcTl8634— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) December 10, 2022
The only Justin Herbert discussion you need today.https://t.co/PBfMuPnKvs— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) December 9, 2022
From an advanced stats perspective, what really stands out about Herbert is how good he was as a rookie in 2020. There are plenty of QBs who have been as good as Herbert was last year in Year 2, although all throwing fewer passes. But it was the combo of Years 1-2. (2/x)— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 9, 2022
This is the list of QBs with passing DVOA over 10% and at least 200 passes in both Year 1 and Year 2:— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 9, 2022
Herbert
Marino
Roethlisberger
Ryan
R. Wilson
That's a great list to be on, no matter what Ryan and Wilson are doing this season. (3/x)
Looking at just Year 2, Herbert is one of 20 QBs with passing DVOA over 10% in Year 2. At 17.4%, he was 15th in that group. So not historic or earth-shaking. A very good second year. Looks better in conjunction with his first year. (4/x)— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 9, 2022
Herbert is not the only QB on this list to see his production fall in Year 3. (Again, I know the reasons this happened.)— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 9, 2022
Here's a list of guys with 10% DVOA in Year 2 who were below 0% in Year 3:
K.Collins
T.Eason
J.Freeman
J.Herbert (so far)
L.Jackson (barely)
M.Mariota
(5/x)
Anyway, the point is that it isn't the drop in Year 3 that's unique for Herbert. It's that there's never been a QB who was so good in BOTH Years 1-2 who then dropped so much in Year 3. Again, for reasons and there's certainly an explanation that it isn't mostly his fault. (6/6)— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 9, 2022
Who else has been admiring this beauty since Wednesday? pic.twitter.com/fpYrO2CKwi— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) December 9, 2022
Thanks for the DMV love Taylor pic.twitter.com/TGmYFcEUoU— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) December 9, 2022
Fantastic photo of Taylor Heinicke from his sister, as Heinicke is hanging on the famous couch that preceded his Washington career pic.twitter.com/8FsGYhrh7U— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 9, 2022
PFF says this is THs second worst season of his career. #ItsPFFNotMe pic.twitter.com/pGrTwSK8d5— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) December 9, 2022
Story coming shortly, but I sat down this afternoon with #Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk to discuss her decision to fire GM Jon Robinson. Her mind was made up before loss in Philly. Why wait till season’s end: pic.twitter.com/gXlcVbfLC6— Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) December 9, 2022
A memo sent to clubs today in advance of next week’s meeting said the NFL “will not be able to share the anticipated range for next year’s Cap as several important elements affecting the final calculation.”— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2022
Here’s why, from @RapSheet and me last weekend: https://t.co/PdBRjVkOyQ
I always find it interesting to hear about the league from a different lens.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 9, 2022
My friend, who lives in LA, talks about his first experience at SoFi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QTlexokHY9
Facing the is not easy @PSchrags | #TBvsSF pic.twitter.com/9P4fZn97kQ— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 10, 2022
Another day, another Mike McDaniel gem pic.twitter.com/yvxRW2LnWm— Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) December 9, 2022
Wasp nest removal using drones. pic.twitter.com/IzlIR6V5OS— H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) December 9, 2022
