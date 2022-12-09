All aTwitter: 9 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Taylor Heinicke beat out Joe Burrow and Jared Goff for your @EAMaddenNFL Gridiron Fan Boost this week.— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 8, 2022
You bumped his OVR +1 to 69 OVR. pic.twitter.com/ISgrD5wRHI
Interesting points from Cooley on Sheehan's podcast. Says...— Disco (@discoque5) December 8, 2022
1. Commanders have "major protection issues".
2. In "max protect 70% of the time".
3. Because of it they are running "1977 Don Coryell three WR concepts" because they have to keep everybody in.
Washington wants to keep him. @corryjoel says the tag # for a DT in 2023 currently projects to $18.954 mil. Says a financial benchmark is Leonard Williams at 21 mil per. https://t.co/7dEfMyKSMr https://t.co/lkcULrlXFK— John Keim (@john_keim) December 8, 2022
Congress issued a 79-page report into Dan Snyder and the Commanders.— Dan Lust, Esq. (@SportsLawLust) December 8, 2022
If you’re looking for the bombshell it’s on Page 42. The report states that the Washington Commanders leaked the Jon Gruden emails that resulted in his resignation. “It came out of their side.” pic.twitter.com/TYLoASmhYP
You have a pretty darn good football team fighting for a playoff spot, but the franchise is featured on ESPN’s website with a story that has nothing to do with actual football and winning games.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 8, 2022
I repeat this is not fair to the Washington coaching staff or the players. pic.twitter.com/qJsqG895V9
I’m not criticizing ESPN for doing this story!! Not at all. It should be featured.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 8, 2022
It’s everywhere. We are reporting about it.
For clarification, it’s not fair to the players/staff that they have to constantly be linked with a franchise that has so many off the field headlines.
Bruce Allen on Trent Williams:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 8, 2022
"(We) had a great relationship ... and we could have resigned him. He's an elite player. ... And Dan said no. He said: Not one dime. Fine him the max. And that's what we did."
Bruce Allen told HOC that Washington could have re-signed Trent Williams in 2019, even when he was holding out for a new contract and after doctors misdiagnosed a rare medical condition. But here's why it didn't happen, per Allen: pic.twitter.com/Cb6YY0uX21— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 8, 2022
Ron Rivera in October: "I'm the f---ing guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape." https://t.co/24sVZEmdiX— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 8, 2022
The Dan Snyder-Bruce Allen bromance-turned-blood feud is an all-timer. Bruce, Mike Shanahan, Dwight Schar, Fred Smith, Robert Rothman, Brian LaFemia, etc. All were tight w/ and/or majorly empowered by Dan. All left in spectacular blowups. Very telling in so many ways. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 8, 2022
Snyder pinned a lot of the culture issues on Allen. Blamed him for hiring the “coach with the TMZ thing”. As in Gruden and the infamous photo with a cigarette or whatever and with a female.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 8, 2022
Bruce Allen is going to die on the hill that Washington was going to be a Super Bowl-caliber team if Alex Smith never got hurt. pic.twitter.com/Cb5gg3SIpB— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 8, 2022
Commanders owner Dan Snyder does not have email. pic.twitter.com/IjDpXARJMt— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 8, 2022
There are 298 pages of back and forths like this. Talk about banging your head against a wall pic.twitter.com/qMsZRa5BCP— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 8, 2022
Reading through some transcripts of Dan Snyder's deposition. Here's one exchange where he dances around directing blame at Bruce Allen for the team's culture pic.twitter.com/C3oLut5M9u— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 8, 2022
Hey now, turns out I was mentioned in Bruce Allen's testimony. pic.twitter.com/8TVQpqPo1G— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) December 8, 2022
In fairness to Bruce, we really did not see each other often, and he never told me to fuck myself, that I can recall.— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) December 8, 2022
One time, he called me and said I should not be quoting Sam Huff on the radio when he didn't sound good. Bruce was right and I was wrong on that. Very much so.
Bruce Allen was asked during his deposition if he was provided reasons for his firing:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 8, 2022
Allen: "Dan, when he let me go, was cordial. It was after our last game, and he said he wants to pick his own coach and make a change and sorry it didn't work out." https://t.co/hpkulohg6j
Statement from John Brownlee and Stuart Nash, counsel for the Washington Commanders in response to the House Oversight Committee's report pic.twitter.com/364WfQx05W— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) December 8, 2022
From NFL spokesperson @NFLprguy following the release of the Oversight Committee's report: pic.twitter.com/6x5ug8cJ6l— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 8, 2022
Dan Snyder claims that, with his team's new structure, that Washington is in "a first-class place" pic.twitter.com/b3gyY0OnGW— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 8, 2022
This conspiracy crap about Dan Snyder and Jeff Bezos is just that. I met Bezos exactly once, TEN years ago, and have heard not a word from him since. We at the Washpost seem to be the last to know his intentions. Frankly, personally I prefer he buy another team not in this town.— sallyjenkinswashpost (@sallyjenkinswa1) December 8, 2022
Asked the guys for a locker tour...and for something for us to give away #ProBowlVote @camcheese33 #ProBowlVote @Tress_Way #ProBowlVote @jonallen93_ #ProBowlVote @_sweat9 #ProBowlVote @TheTerry_25 #ProBowlVote @94yne #ProBowlVote @JR1ERA pic.twitter.com/obzXVSXoLp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 8, 2022
Something that dawned on me that I hadn’t spoke on yet but Washington’s defense forced six 2H/OT punts against the Giants and we didn’t see Jahan Dotson or Antonio Gibson get one return attempt in a game that could’ve really used a spark on defense or special teams.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) December 8, 2022
I love the logic that because their first 2 QBs got injured forcing the 49ers to start a 7th round rookie QB somehow shows this staff can't develop SH.— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) December 8, 2022
I can assure you if both of the #Commanders other QBs got hurt they would put SH in over say, Logan Thomas#HTTC
Taylor Heinicke is 15th in % of pass attempts between 10+ to 20+ yards (> 10 and < 30). This is how TH pushes the ball downfield.— Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) December 8, 2022
Carson Wentz is 39th. pic.twitter.com/B4lAr4C5i2
Most explosive plays during the 2022 season by team: pic.twitter.com/GhBnqMoFoy— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 8, 2022
I don’t suppose you have a breakdown of the number of Washington’s explosive plays with Wentz at QB compared to Heinicke?— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 8, 2022
33 from Weeks 1-6— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 8, 2022
36 from Weeks 7-13
Do you have a breakdown how many were passes v runs?— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 8, 2022
1-6:— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 8, 2022
15 rushes
18 passes
7-13:
21 rushes
15 passes
Jason Garrett to Stanford? pic.twitter.com/ZKshJ9borp— PFF (@PFF) December 8, 2022
Jason Garrett interviews with Stanford, announces he'll stay at NBC. https://t.co/1neGCYMstN— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 9, 2022
Chiefs Promoted DT Brandon Williams, Re-Signed OL Austin Reiter To PS https://t.co/RIZb3Nv6dD #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/o4uN7eP2iH— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) December 9, 2022
Falcons Benching Marcus Mariota For Rookie Desmond Ridder https://t.co/0WEn1tyHkB #Falcons pic.twitter.com/7rG7Uy6pIb— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) December 9, 2022
Still can’t believe Davante Adams did this pic.twitter.com/oCQZuhGIrU— PFF (@PFF) December 9, 2022
I’d like to report a homicide … pic.twitter.com/s0GhRm4zcu— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 9, 2022
All-time line from Harvard's own Ryan Fitzpatrick on the Amazon postgame. Baker Mayfield said he couldn't believe the Raiders lined up in press man on the game-winning touchdown.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 9, 2022
Fitz, deadpan: "The defensive coordinator went to Yale."
The Rams went NINETY EIGHT yards to win that game. I am still numb. What did we just see?— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 9, 2022
For the last month on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe has ridiculed me and demanded that I admit I was wrong about Baker Mayfield - that he was "TRASH." Again and again, I said, NO, he has proven he can play at a high level in the NFL. Now what, Mr. Sharpe?— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 9, 2022
This game is really ruining my Baker Mayfield narrative.— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) December 9, 2022
The NFL is funny.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 9, 2022
It’s hard to underscore how much Mayfield helped himself tonight as it pertains to offseason interest. Shouldn’t be that way - 1 drive outweighing years of sample - but it can be. National TV. This is all some will remember about his ‘22. Not his stint in CAR.
LA’s nine-minute drive ends in a Cam Akers TD! Rams cut the deficit to 6 with 3:19 to go.#LVvsLAR on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2022
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/m65o43ZLpv pic.twitter.com/BiEltB8xRq
Caption This… pic.twitter.com/eo9dHPX6Oi— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 9, 2022
“Everything happens for a reason.” pic.twitter.com/ro8T5FFjwU— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 9, 2022
https://t.co/uFv6ETz47g pic.twitter.com/6C8syIMi1K— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 9, 2022
Boy this stat line feels familiar https://t.co/3pcN4z8MSH— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 9, 2022
Come for the Victory Speech, stay for @bakermayfield getting a game ball. pic.twitter.com/tRwmm7ioTk— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 9, 2022
#Bucs on Monday: Down 16-3 with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Win 17-16 on game-winning TD with under 10 seconds left.#Rams on Thursday: Down 16-3 with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Win 17-16 on game-winning TD with under 10 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/PxSJ6kBEBx— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 9, 2022
Tom Brady on Monday Night: "Just like we drew it up."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 9, 2022
Sean McVay tonight pic.twitter.com/1C9zL7e2K4
Monday: "Only Tom Brady ..."— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 9, 2022
Thursday: QB cut on Monday, coming off the bench with 20 walkthru reps. https://t.co/u5HAhnuW8J
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee declares for NFL draft. https://t.co/JB0tM6U33y— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 9, 2022
Broncos Rams and Saints all made big trades to get rid of 1st round picks. Those 3 first round picks now belong to the Seahawks Lions and Eagles and are picks 3,4, and 5 overall right now in the 2023 draft.— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) December 9, 2022
Brittney Griner is coming home after being released from a Russian prison in return for infamous arms dealer Viktor Bout - The Merchant of Death.— OutKick (@Outkick) December 8, 2022
READ MORE: https://t.co/yYsfmCAhAj pic.twitter.com/gqyKT8K3Fx
The U.S. got booted from the world cup and all of the sudden it's like the world cup isn't even on anymore— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) December 8, 2022
