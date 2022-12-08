NFL Week 14 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams picks

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders are on a 3 game win streak, and beat the other Los Angeles team last week. The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions and have completely fell apart this season.
Injury Report
Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders (8-3) vs Los Angeles Rams (6-5)
Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 8th | 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: SoFI Stadium | Inglewood, CA
“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 818) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 816) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Raiders -6 1/2, O/U 42
Prediction: Raiders 23 - Rams 17
SB Nation Blogs: Silver and Black Pride | Turf Show Times
