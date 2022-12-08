NFL Week 14 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams picks

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders are on a 3 game win streak, and beat the other Los Angeles team last week. The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions and have completely fell apart this season.

Injury Report

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders (8-3) vs Los Angeles Rams (6-5)

Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 8th | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: SoFI Stadium | Inglewood, CA

“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 818) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 816) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Raiders -6 1/2, O/U 42

Prediction: Raiders 23 - Rams 17

SB Nation Blogs: Silver and Black Pride | Turf Show Times

