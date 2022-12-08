All aTwitter: 8 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
#WPMOYChallenge Leno https://t.co/W34lT1cEVc— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 7, 2022
Them: What are your plans for bye week? Going anywhere? Ready to relax?— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) December 7, 2022
Me: Lists off full week/weekend of #LenoClaus events
Them:
Commanders & Bears fans who vote from now through next week I’ll put in a raffle… I’ll give away a set of Commanders/Giants tickets & a set of Bears/Bills tickets #WPMOYChallenge Leno— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) December 8, 2022
Pro Bowl fan voting update by position:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 7, 2022
Tress Way - 2nd among punters
Camaron Cheeseman - 3rd among long snappers
Jonathan Allen - 6th among DTs
Terry McLaurin - 7th among WRs
Daron Payne - 9th among DTs
Montez Sweat - 10th among DEs#Commanders
#PROBOWLVOTE @KCurl_2 pic.twitter.com/fcLDJ1jvCq— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 7, 2022
Commanders fans! I love y’all— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 8, 2022
I do find the team easy to root for. Most of the players are homegrown and drafted by the team.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 8, 2022
We also see organic leadership in Mclaurin and Allen. The team is buying in. https://t.co/Ko7F0xg3xD
Let's talk about this sequence in OT.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) December 7, 2022
Love this call from Turner. Washington was running G-H counter all game which sets up this trap concept well. RG and RT leave the 3-tech unblocked for the pulling LG but he falls making this run even easier, Samuel does the rest https://t.co/G1fkyrugbp pic.twitter.com/DSfxZp90de
Don't mind this call. I haven't seen Washington use this formation a ton. You would like to see Bates get to the second level but I think Robinson leaves a few yards on the table. He should probably continue taking this outside but you get 3 yards on 1st and 10 so decent start pic.twitter.com/cCwz4SGDi8— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) December 7, 2022
This is the play that hurts. Again, I don't hate the call. Outside zone to the left and Thomas whiffs on his block which blows this play up. Any sort of block and this play is a success and worst case scenario it's 3rd and very short pic.twitter.com/4JV8byFtLt— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) December 7, 2022
A lot going on here where all my thoughts won't fit in 1 tweet lol. It's 3rd & 8, yet closest route break is 14 yds downfield.. what did AG see that froze him & left Bates on an island w/51.. max pro vs. Cov1 robber makes it hard for TH to escape pocket.. NYG got home w/4 vs. 7. pic.twitter.com/IOOdD7ilXk— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) December 7, 2022
He’s struggled with injuries early, then they got Thomas/Bates ahead of him. Plus they like using all 3 WRs in McLaurin/Samuel/Dotson and sometimes use both RBs in Robinson/Gibson. Only so many snaps to go around https://t.co/vMuCWLR1qs— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 8, 2022
1000% why I don't trust opinions/eye test with no data ... "TH is too short and why he has so many batted balls."❌— Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) December 7, 2022
32 QB with >= 100 att ( > the # better)
24. Heinicke: 6 in 7 gms - 0.86 pg avg
17. Wentz: 8 in 6 gms - 1.143 pg avg
1. Herbert: 22 in 12 gms - 1.83 pg avg pic.twitter.com/EUBcpw2ZNq
“It’s in the math. It’s in the math. You guys should appreciate the analytics of it. Okay.” Ron Rivera https://t.co/dODiXC3rSH pic.twitter.com/fMCyV9A8Gl— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) December 7, 2022
62 different QB started regular season games during the 2021 @NFL season. https://t.co/BAFfUMy7Yg— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 7, 2022
Highest-graded interior defenders pic.twitter.com/OeE9SiJYAu— PFF (@PFF) December 7, 2022
Kyle Shanahan on #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, confirms no ligament damage: "Still going to be a big recovery. There's that way outside chance (of a return) late in the playoffs but just an outside chance. Not real optimistic about it but never rule it out."— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 7, 2022
Can the Bills overcome the loss of Von Miller? We'll see, but it's such a bummer this has happened. pic.twitter.com/v4pE2ScJIJ— Judy Battista (@judybattista) December 7, 2022
Five weeks from now is when the playoffs start. https://t.co/SntVrNb21X— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2022
Great stuff from Trent Williams (-and from Bridget, who is really good) https://t.co/MK3yyjExWP— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 7, 2022
Peyton rolls out of bed wishing he was Brock Purdy. Chuck Norris, too.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 7, 2022
Since 2000, there have only been 5 players drafted at pick 250 or later to record at least 1 passing yard in the NFL:— Pro Football Reference (@pfref) December 7, 2022
34,990 – Ryan Fitzpatrick
7,027 – Trevor Siemian
6,630 – Doug Flutie
276 – Brock Purdy
7 – Bradlee Van Pelt#Niners | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/YTGm3vub5G
A surprising, but true stat for Joe Burrow.— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2022
Will he get the 1st W over Cleveland this week? pic.twitter.com/E6NHLcGs1U
Reporter: Do the Browns do something different defensively than everyone else?— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 7, 2022
Joe Burrow: "They have Myles Garrett, that's different from everyone else."
Burrow is 0-4 vs the Browns
The #Texans are switching back to Davis Mills as their starter this week vs. the #Cowboys. Kyle Allen returns to the bench.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2022
Jerry Jeudy has been an absolute world beater against man coverage this year averaging over 6 YPRR against man!— Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) December 6, 2022
Meanwhile, try to cover Tyreek Hill any way you want and he'll likely beat you. pic.twitter.com/wvU9yRirdn
Looking ahead to potential EDGE cuts in 2023https://t.co/iShVnilzdt pic.twitter.com/M8HQZuO92A— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 8, 2022
Commanders tackle @SamCosmi describes the feeling of playing on turf and the impact it has on players' bodies. #SaferFields— NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 7, 2022
via @washingtonpost: https://t.co/4jzHmejOlD pic.twitter.com/DfC06QNFNj
OK, I love the idea of just giving him an honorary appearance like this. (In an easy win where there is zero chance he would need to chase down a fumble and reinjure himself) https://t.co/srBdweaAQD— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) December 7, 2022
Andrew Luck was hyped because he was thought to be another Tom Brady.— Jake Query (@jakequery) December 7, 2022
In the end, he left football to avoid becoming exactly that.
This is such a fantastic illustration of Andrew Luck as a person—w/a ton of detail into his decision that's coming to light here for the first time. Good for Luck, the best QB prospect in a generation, for finding happiness.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 7, 2022
Great work, @SethWickersham.https://t.co/o0FEjygTl9
After a whirlwind free agent visit tour, with three facilities, three physicals and countless meetings with the #Giants, #Bills and #Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr headed home to Arizona to weigh his options, talk to his family and plot his next move. So, we wait.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2022
It has. And it will. See you 12/24! https://t.co/vOgDycZ64C— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) December 7, 2022
The @NFL has SIX teams on bye this week, including the #Commanders. It's also the last week in most leagues for regular season fantasy football.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 7, 2022
Should the #NFL figure out a way in future to fix this? #FantasyFootball has fueled the shield for a long time & a lot of $$$.
The workplace controversy involving the Washington Commanders helps trigger a new law limiting the use of NDAs in cases of sexual assault and sexual harassment. https://t.co/HfYkZeccdh— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 8, 2022
There is one Seattle area tech billionaire who is NOT interested in buying the Commanders: Steve Ballmer. A source close to Ballmer tells @FOS that the Clippers owner has no desire to buy the team or any other NFL franchise.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) December 7, 2022
New DC Defenders uniforms are out!! @wusa9 @XFLDefenders— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) December 7, 2022
Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/LhXuOMEvv7
One of the top QBs says goodbye. https://t.co/XbKFmlCOTT— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2022
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer has declared for the draft and will skip the Gator Bowl per @PeteThamel.— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 7, 2022
Mayer is the #13 prospect on PFF's big board. pic.twitter.com/VE2CMZp9rP
What if every one-possession NFL game had the opposite result?— Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) December 7, 2022
The top SIX seeds in the AFC would all be 8-4 and the Vikings would be 1-11 and eliminated from Playoff contention
It may seem crazy, but we might be just a few bounces of the ball away from this reality
What if… pic.twitter.com/CNzxxQCCtp
Fireworks in Detroit— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 7, 2022
The Vikings (10-2) are -1.5 road dogs against the Lions (5-7) this week.
The game has the highest total in the NFL (53.5)
Why do you think that's the case? Are you taking that bet?https://t.co/Rkb7BBDiKA#Sportsbetting #GamblingTwitter #BetUS pic.twitter.com/J9YgdLm7Kj
Rumors are flying that this is Tom Brady’s new girl pic.twitter.com/T1LSeCorZs— JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) December 7, 2022
A road near Suphan Buri has 2 unusual signs containing questions erected to keep drivers from falling asleep. "Is dolphin a fish?" asks one of the questions on a white board. FB user Chitsanupong who posted the photos said the answers are posted 2 kilometres apart. #Thailand #KE pic.twitter.com/JkI7NEovDW— Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) December 7, 2022
Everyone crashes googling the answer...— Sin City Psycho ⚖️ (@Bangkoksgotyou) December 7, 2022
