Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

“We as athletes- we have this platform,” Leno said during the 60th Annual Welcome Home Luncheon. “People look at us, idolize us at times and look at us as larger-than-life figures, but at the end of the day we are human beings.”

Jonathan Allen praises Jamin Davis’ development for the Commanders and explains why it’s so hard to be an impact player in the NFL right away.

“I think the biggest thing more so than anything else is that with the way we’re playing right now,” said Rivera on Monday, “and we’re playing pretty well on the defensive front. The need to get him on the field hasn’t been that you’ve got to have him out there. . . . This is one of those things that because our guys are playing well, we can get him back when he’s 100 percent ready to roll. And that’s the biggest thing.”

Commanders Coach Ron Rivera discussed the team's comfort with Taylor Heinicke, Chase Young's progress and the Week 15 flex to "Sunday Night Football."

As things stand now, the Eagles, Cowboys, Commanders and Giants are all in position to make the NFL playoffs.