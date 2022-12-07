The 5 o’clock club survey: What is Washington’s biggest injury-related issue at the moment?

Members who visit Hogs Haven regularly will probably realize that we normally have an article around this time every week with survey questions. We collect the votes, then publish an article later in the week with the results of the survey.

This week will be a little bit different.

Unfortunately, the guy who does all of the background work of managing the polls, the results and the graphics for the results article is down with a rough case of COVID. I don’t think he’s in mortal danger, but he’s feeling icky enough that he won’t be able to do what he normally does for the 32 NFL sites this week. Hopefully he’ll be feeling better soon.

We’ll still have the usual ‘confidence’ question coming at ya sometime later today or tomorrow, but the team-specific questions are on hold till next week for all of the SB Nation Football blogs.

However, I had already written my poll question for this week, and since the Commanders are on a bye week and we don’t have press conferences or injury reports to mull over, I thought I’d go ahead and post the question using our standard polling widget as a “conversation starter”. It seemed like a good time to dust off the “5 o’clock club” for the occasion.

Exercise the power of your enfranchisement by answering the survey, then feel free, as you always do, to explain yourself or demand explanations from others in the comments section. Adding John Milton-related puns is also a welcome contribution.

Poll What is Washington’s biggest injury-related issue at the moment? LB Cole Holcomb out of the season

C Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen out for the season

QB Carson Wentz’s lack of availability

CB Benjamin St-Juste

Logan Thomas’s sluggish return from injury

Whatever’s not right with Chase Young

DE Montez Sweat, who left Sunday’s game to be evaluated for a concussion

