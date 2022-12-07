All aTwitter: 7 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Congrats to @charleslenojr72, our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee ‼️#WPMOYChallenge Leno pic.twitter.com/wF1lO0oGOo — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 6, 2022

McLaurin needs 115 receiving yards to pass Gary Clark for the most by a Washington player through four seasons.https://t.co/1mwPKce44b — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 5, 2022

I’m giving out some tickets right now! Retweet this tweet and tell me how big of a commander fan you are! #ProBowlVote Jonathan allen — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) December 6, 2022

im such a big fan I did artwork for the team and they even displayed it at the field! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/nFfAIB2bSw — Danny Ocean (@RealDannyOcean) December 6, 2022

Love it bro, DM me — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) December 6, 2022

The @Commanders have one of the best D-Line duos in the NFL @jonallen93_ joins @Mike_Yam to talk about working with @94yne, the Pro Bowl, and why his QB has "it" (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/zfjvzTxLfq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 7, 2022

How does John Bates end up 1 on 1 vs Ojulari? And if Gibson is supposed to be helping, he doesn't do a great job. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bIteeKDPmI — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 6, 2022

Someone please explain how both the referee and the umpire have a clear view of Lucas' helmet being ripped off and no 'hands to the face' is called. What could the referee possibly be looking at?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/7sasCiyHDi — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 6, 2022

#Commanders



DT Daron Payne.



Disruptive on the tape vs. NYG. Two more sacks (up to 8.5 on the year).



Will be one of the top free agent DTs this off-season. pic.twitter.com/Lnb4rB42CY — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) December 7, 2022

Jonathan Allen on with @JunksRadio shares a relatable lament about the Week 15 flex to SNF: "I probably won't get home til 5 am and I'm not being dramatic. ... Anybody who has been to a game at FedEx Field knows getting home after the game is terrible with all that traffic." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 6, 2022

"I'm probably not going to get home until 5 AM."



Safe to say Jon Allen is NOT the biggest fan of playing on Sunday nights pic.twitter.com/y2tj7bJ7bl — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 6, 2022

This season the Washington @Commanders are averaging 57,899 fans per home game.



That's worst in the NFL.



The last time Washington hosted SNF was in 2017 vs Raiders...77,123 fans went to the game.



Do we see over 70K fans for SNF vs. Giants on 12/18?



I think it will be close. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 6, 2022

62,429 is the current capacity — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 6, 2022

Got it. Now, I'm just thrown off from the 64K attendance vs Eagles back in September. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 6, 2022

They can always fit more in any stadium with either standing room only in some stadiums or others seats not counted — Roy (@DjRizzo99) December 6, 2022

The #Giants had -7 yards of offense on their final three drives in regulation — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) December 4, 2022

The Giants had 21 TOTAL yards in the 2nd half if you remove the OT — awthentik (@awthentik) December 4, 2022

After the Giants’ third-quarter touchdown that gave them a 20-13 lead, here are the team’s final six possessions, not counting the end of regulation kneel down:



Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Missed 58-yard field goal — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 6, 2022

NYG decided to punt to WSH from the WSH 45* on 4th & 3* with 1:42 remaining in OT while tied 20 to 20.



With a Surrender Index of 135.64, this punt ranks at the 99.9th percentile of cowardly punts of the 2022 season, and the 99.9th percentile of all punts since 1999. — Surrender Index (@surrender_index) December 4, 2022

NFL tiers, a 2022 journey (via @benbbaldwin; h/t @ChadGraff).



Commanders defense moving up and up and... pic.twitter.com/wr8BAp7VAv — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 6, 2022

NFL scoring relative to schedule through week 13



Top right- good offense, good defense

Bottom right- good offense, bad defense

Top left- bad offense, good defense

Bottom right- bad offense, bad defense pic.twitter.com/IXwGWXmRRk — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 6, 2022

Back-to-back scoring opportunities off of the Giants Q1 turnover w/Logan and BRob.



The Heinicke miss is actually worse on tape. In max pro & blocked well, so pressure was a non-factor. pic.twitter.com/i9EL0AX2Vv — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) December 6, 2022

My understanding is #Titans brass wasn't happy with the direction of the roster assembled by Jon Robinson and decided to make a change, despite leading the AFC South. He was under contract through the 2027 draft, and walks away with another four years' pay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2022

With Robinson being fired, it really makes you think about this moment after the A.J. Brown trade pic.twitter.com/GFIbcZyGGX — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 6, 2022

Some of why the Rams claimed Baker Mayfield: They believe in his talent. They need a QB with Matthew Stafford sidelined for the season and John Wolford dealing with a neck injury. And if Mayfield signs elsewhere this off-season, the Rams could get back a compensatory draft pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

OBJ visited the Giants and the Bills, and there were no leaks about anything. Then, Beckham visited the Cowboys -- and they started telling the media about concerns with his knee. He should be pissed about that. https://t.co/ajjqhdzVkN — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 7, 2022

Solid graphic. NY has a rough stretch, although Philly will be benching their starters Week 18. https://t.co/AXREH2NWgB — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 7, 2022

Saving this photo for future canvas work. Love the look of this. @LarryBrown43 is my favorite RB. https://t.co/3RYoM4rdQS — DC Sports Artist (@PaulNicholsDC) December 6, 2022

NFL meeting week 13 pic.twitter.com/KMHIDx7EHk — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) December 6, 2022

