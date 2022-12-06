Thank God It’s Tuesday—After the Whistle S4:E14

It certainly isn’t Victory Tuesday, but we also aren’t coming off a loss! Still sitting on seven wins, this will test my “a tie always helps a good team” mantra—and Kevin and T are LESS than thrilled to discuss it.

Beating the Giants is still our most immediate goal—because we play them again right away (after the bye). We’ll break down what has to change for that tie to turn into a win. It ain’t a long list but there are a couple tough items to address.

Tonight, on After the Whistle, the official Commanders after show of Hogs Haven, we celebrate a tie? It is Tuesday, so we’re celebrating something. How about the impending sale of the team...which is ON!!!

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 9 PM—if you know, you know.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 9 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!