Charles Leno Jr. is the Washington Commanders nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The Washington Commanders have nominated LT Charles Leno Jr as their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Leno has been featured on Hogs Haven twice for his charitable work, along with other players and organizations. He, along with his wife Jen, have been helping every community they have lived and worked in since their time in Chicago.

The Lenos, and their charitable organization Beyond the Entertainer, brought their annual Leno Claus. They work with local non-profits to provide the money and resources they need throughout the month of December. The Lenos have also worked with the Hogfarmers, and other great local charities to help children and families in need.

The winner of the award each year receives a $250,000 donated to the winner’s charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide. Washington has had two players win the Man of the Year Award, Joe Theismann(1982) and Darrell Green(1996). Charles Leno would be a great addition to that list, and that $250k donation could go a long way in the Washington area.