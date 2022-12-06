All aTwitter: 6 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Round 2's under the lights— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 5, 2022
See ya on Sunday night pic.twitter.com/dYAZrYpkut
The one issue playing Sunday night in the Giants rematch: next game is a trip to SF to play on Saturday.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 5, 2022
Certainly not impossible to win at all. Nor an excuse. Just not ideal.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 5, 2022
Ron Rivera is 7-2 in nationally televised/primetime games with Washington.— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 5, 2022
The two losses?
-Garrett Gilbert vs Philly
-Sunday night vs Dallas#HTTC
Commanders LB Cole Holcomb underwent season-ending foot surgery and is out for the season. Holcomb's agent, @AgentChristinaP, confirmed @TomPelissero's report.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 5, 2022
The defensive mainstay -- and a 2023 free agent -- last played on 10/23. Interesting offseason ahead.
Holcomb had surgery today after being placed on IR on Nov. 25. I always ranked him high on Washington’s most indispensable players list because of his steadiness and lack of LB depth. Jamin Davis has been handling calls from the sideline for the most part since.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 5, 2022
Had a good day today. That’s what I know. Trai Turner should be OK. https://t.co/rR1OcgSNAd— John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2022
Washington feels fortunate with OL Sam Cosmi and his ankle injury. Will depend how the ankle responds to treatment. Possible for rematch. With C Tyler Larsen, definite concern about his right knee and certainly the rest of this season; getting 2nd opinion in a few days.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2022
Week 15's Commanders-Giants tilt is one of five games that is still TBD for time/date. Three of them will be moved to Saturday, 12/17.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 5, 2022
NFL rules state flex changes must be announced no later than 12 days in advance, so we *should* find out today when Commanders-Giants is. pic.twitter.com/5UnjP3JHf1
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin, who had 8 catches for 105 receiving yards against the Giants, needs only 55 more receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the season. He'd be the first Washington WR to have 3 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Henry Ellard did it in 1994-96.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 5, 2022
We've highlighted the good. We need to highlight the bad. A lot of these misses happened at critical moments. This can't continue if the team hopes to accomplish anything this season.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/oBz8s5LSwX— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 5, 2022
I say it every week and I know it doesn't make sense but Heinicke is holding this passing offense back and at the same time is the reason it's remotely successful— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) December 5, 2022
He does the hard stuff of avoiding pressure and moving around the pocket, extending plays etc. Then he misses on the easy parts way too often. It's insane— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 5, 2022
There's no way Brian Daboll has slept since this happened. https://t.co/sZJBj4OauG— Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) December 6, 2022
Taylor Heinicke in the final 4 minutes of 4th quarters this season is 17-of-22 for 223 yards (10.1 yards/attempt), a TD & no INTs & has a rushing TD. Has 2 4th-quarter comebacks in 2022 & 5 since start of 2021. We're all aware of his flaws. But he has been clutch. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 5, 2022
Ron Rivera maintains that he's comfortable with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback and "not necessarily," considering Carson Wentz as the starter soon. He'll be the primary backup whenever he's activated. This all feels more written in pencil than pen, but it's Heinicke's show now.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 5, 2022
Having just finished watching back the All-22 of the offense, thought yesterday was a reminder of how good this WR group is. McLaurin, Samuel and Dotson all had a big impact (and could have had more, honestly) https://t.co/FeI3AxtIOA— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 5, 2022
Commanders Week 13 snaps— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 5, 2022
* Offense 85 Defense 66
* Of those 66, DT Jonathan Allen played a whopping 65. That's a new career-high 98%.
* DE - Obada, Smith-Williams, Toohill (35/53%), Sweat (31/47%)
* WR Jahan Dotson 79% (67 snaps), his highest % since Week 3 pic.twitter.com/GAYKvdzHSf
Week 15's Commanders-Giants tilt is one of five games that is still TBD for time/date. Three of them will be moved to Saturday, 12/17.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 5, 2022
NFL rules state flex changes must be announced no later than 12 days in advance, so we *should* find out today when Commanders-Giants is. pic.twitter.com/5UnjP3JHf1
Just watching the 1st quarter replay bc I missed that yesterday. Did anyone catch this? Why did BROB run out of bounds here? He could have scored. I didn't here a whistle. He looks to still be in bounds. pic.twitter.com/uXLiWYBrlN— SportsConvos (@Sportsfan7771) December 6, 2022
Ron Rivera's summation of this play: "One of our guys in the middle got a little too nosy and left his responsibility and that was the big one." This type of mistake has to be tightened up ahead of the rematch, because Jones' running was NYG's best way to move the ball pic.twitter.com/9kPemqRwgy— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 5, 2022
Brutal being a Commanders center.— Marshall (@EstCommand) December 4, 2022
Running themes if you listen closely:— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 6, 2022
1. Chase doesn't feel comfortable
2. Mental hurdle
3. "First time Chase has had a significant injury"
His knee has been medically cleared for a few weeks now. So it's structurally sound. But there is a human element to it. https://t.co/G7EDCjfOz3
538 has the Commanders' playoff chances at 69% in their standard and QB-adjusted projections. Giants at 45 and 50% https://t.co/IwpKQ0Wapq— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 5, 2022
GIVEAWAY ALERT Retweet for the chance to cop gloves signed by @94yne #ProBowlVote Daron Payne pic.twitter.com/Atwgi9gGDs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 5, 2022
Let’s keep running the numbers up! pic.twitter.com/FRpSSndiDt— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 5, 2022
#ProBowlVote + @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/JateQ2b3XA— emilee** (@emfails) December 5, 2022
We examine three calls NFL officials clearly missed in Sunday’s game, costing Washington. https://t.co/0pe0vF4gZv— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) December 6, 2022
A Wacky NFL Rule Withheld a Recorded Sack from Maxx Crosby on Sunday – Raiders Beat https://t.co/WkEPgVfq3F— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 5, 2022
A frustrated Tom Brady yelling at his teammates. Volume 100. pic.twitter.com/0bEMPJYqV7— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 6, 2022
With the game on the line, it was the 's time to shine #NOvsTB pic.twitter.com/FNJgzyw8lP— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2022
Wish I didn’t fall asleep halfway through the fourth quarter now.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 6, 2022
This is my first tweet where I use the term "banger" (not referencing the Astros' trash cans). I am working on a banger. Keep an eye on @FOS tomorrow.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) December 6, 2022
Related to this? pic.twitter.com/zjV6tJgYym— T M (@reshmanuel) December 6, 2022
Not that, but something will shake loose on that by week's end I have been told.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) December 6, 2022
or— Mike Holmes (@MikeHol95198387) December 6, 2022
That I don’t know. We will all find out at the same time. Promise you that.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) December 6, 2022
From Sunday: With his old team the #Colts having an opening for a head coach, NFL teams are doing homework on Jim Harbaugh again and at least a few key people believe he'd consider it. https://t.co/GuNcagl6Yt— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2022
The #Rams have four consecutive standalone games after this week.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 4, 2022
Week 14: Raiders (TNF)
Week 15: Packers (MNF)
Week 16: Broncos (Christmas Day)
Week 17: Chargers (SNF)
The NFL is the best.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 6, 2022
The 10-2 Vikings are currently 1.5 point underdogs against the 5-7 Lions on Sunday.
There is a lot of buzz in Atlanta that the #Colts Matt Ryan should ask for his release to join the #49ers— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 5, 2022
Matt Ryan played with Kyle Shanahan for the #Falcons in a Super Bowl when Kyle was OC. #NFLRumors pic.twitter.com/IyA5a4kGvx
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons and CB Trevon Diggs hosted WR Odell Beckham at the Mavs game tonight.— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 6, 2022
The full court is on#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/mXca7M7mJ4
Over 1000 players in the transfer portal. Statistically only 300 of them will land new homes. Only 26 of them will play significantly at the next home. Herm Edwards quote “why would I want a junior with no production. I might as well take a freshman guy and build my program.”— Frederick Brown (@frederickbrn) May 16, 2021
Spencer Rattler has announced that he will play in South Carolina’s bowl game, but is currently “torn” on entering the NFL Draft.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 5, 2022
The Gamecocks QB passed for over 2,700 yards and had 19 total TD’s this season pic.twitter.com/qrNJUa0BEZ
Sunday, September 24th, 2017 was the last time Washington hosted a true Sunday Night Football game at FedEx Field.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 5, 2022
Washington beat the Raiders, 27-10.
Primetime Kirk Cousins threw for 365 yards and 3 touchdowns.
RB Chris Thompson had 6 catches for 150 yards and a TD.
Imagine if Commanders Twitter was alive for the last time we tied the Giants pic.twitter.com/u3mT35tCUV— Jahan Thotson (@FiftyGutBlog) December 5, 2022
THE 2022 HEISMAN FINALISTS pic.twitter.com/9KaRZew0UG— ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2022
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on “Cheers” and starred in films including “Look Who’s Talking,” died Monday. She was 71.https://t.co/QtRsj683oR— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 6, 2022
Thoughts? I think this is fair. pic.twitter.com/Smt0Sg2uiy— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 6, 2022
The gift that keeps on giving…— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) December 5, 2022
“In his epic poems Homer often refers to nectar as the drink of the gods and which other substance as their food?”
pic.twitter.com/1z3c96WDwX
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...