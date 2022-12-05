Washington Injury Updates: Tyler Larsen suffered a dislocated knee cap; could miss the rest of the season

The Washington Commanders suffered another injury on the offensive line, and more specifically at center, in the game against the Giants in New Jersey yesterday. Starting center Tyler Larsen went down with a leg injury and was carted off the field. He was seen on crutches and with a large brace on his right leg in the locker room after the game. Nick Martin came into the game to replace him at center, and he will likely continue there unless Washington shuffles their OL even more. Sam Cosmi started at right guard, but he suffered an ankle injury and was replaced by the returning Wes Schweitzer.

Commanders C Tyler Larsen suffered a dislocated kneecap in Sunday’s game, according to a person close to the situation. Next steps TBD, but this could be a season-ending injury for 2nd consecutive year (Achilles).



Larsen helped stabilize OL since entering the lineup this year. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 5, 2022