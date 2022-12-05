 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Injury Updates: Tyler Larsen suffered a dislocated knee cap; could miss the rest of the season

Another injury on the offensive line

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders suffered another injury on the offensive line, and more specifically at center, in the game against the Giants in New Jersey yesterday. Starting center Tyler Larsen went down with a leg injury and was carted off the field. He was seen on crutches and with a large brace on his right leg in the locker room after the game. Nick Martin came into the game to replace him at center, and he will likely continue there unless Washington shuffles their OL even more. Sam Cosmi started at right guard, but he suffered an ankle injury and was replaced by the returning Wes Schweitzer.

