The Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Week 15 game gets flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Washington Commanders are coming off their first tie game since 2016. Their 20-20 tie with the Giants puts them at 7-5-1 for the season, and the Giants are now 7-4-1. Both teams are likely fighting for the same spot in the playoffs, unless either the Seahawks or 49ers lose out the rest of the year. Washington now enters their bye week, where they will prepare for a rematch against New York at FedEx Field.

The NFL has a flexible schedule in Week 15, and and had three Saturday night football slots to fill. They also had flexibility on the Sunday Night Football slot. The Washington Commanders vs New York Giants rematch will now be on Sunday Night Football. This game could have been played on Saturday, which would have given Washington a full week to prepare to fly to California to play the 49ers for a Saturday night game.

Round 2's under the lights



See ya on Sunday night pic.twitter.com/dYAZrYpkut — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 5, 2022