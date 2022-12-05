Washington Injury Update: Cole Holcomb has season-ending foot surgery

Washington Commanders LB Cole Holcomb had season-ending foot surgery. He hasn’t played since Week 7, and was finally place on injured reserve on November 25th. Holcomb was inactive for 4 games, before the team placed him on IR. He had been seeking a second opinion for the foot sprain, but ended up having surgery and now starts the rehabilitation process.

Cole Holcomb will be a free agent next season. There hasn’t been much talk about an extension for the 2019 5th round pick. He entered the season as the starting MIKE LB, and was paired with second-year LB Jamin Davis. Since Holcomb has been out, Davis has taken over that role and been paired with Jon Bostic. David Mayo, Khaleke Hudson, and Milo Eifler have been backups, but primarily play on special teams.