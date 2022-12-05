Jahan Dotson comes up big in a clutch moment for Washington’s offense

Missed opportunities plagued Washington throughout their game against New York. The Commanders inability to sustain drives offensively in the second half was the most unfortunate window of opportunity that Washington had, provided to them by their defense, who forced four straight punts after giving up the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

The Commanders offense produced an 11-play, 8-minute drive and a 12-play, 6-minute drive in that half. However, a lack of execution by way of penalties, sacks, and, ultimately, a missed field goal amounted to zero points on those two drives. Washington was fortunate to survive and stay alive in the game against New York as often as they did. Their fortune created one last pressure moment for this offense, and like clockwork, the offense lives for these moments, specifically quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Washington engineered an 8-play, 90-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by rookie receiver Jahan Dotson, who had inexplicably gone missing in the offense since returning from injury in week ten.

Jahan Dotson with the incredible play after the catch to break it for a TD pic.twitter.com/yFkSsFkqjP — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022

Dotson finished the game with five receptions on nine targets for 54 yards and one touchdown. Before this uptick in productivity, Dotson accumulated four targets in the three games prior. The lack of production could result from limited pass rep opportunities, but it is not a byproduct of him being injured or not getting open. It is good to have Dotson back in the fold for the offense, and hopefully, the targets he had will not be a one-off game that Heinicke provides Dotson while in the lineup.