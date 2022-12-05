Ron Rivera Presser: Carson Wentz will backup Taylor Heinicke when he’s activated from IR

Ron Rivera likes that the Washington Commanders and their players will get some primetime exposure after their Week 15 game against the New York Giants was flexed to Sunday Night Football. He, like many fans and players, would have preferred to be part of the tripleheader on Saturday. Washington will now play Sunday night, and then have a short week before they travel to California to play the San Francisco 49ers. Getting the Saturday game off the bye would have been the best option, but Rivera is now focused on getting his team ready for another primetime game.

Carson Wentz had an illness this week, and missed some practices. When he is activated from IR(broken finger), he will be the #2 QB behind starter Taylor Heinicke. Rookie Sam Howell will go back to being inactive on game days. Heinicke has the coach’s and the team’s support, even though they had to settle a tie yesterday.

Chase Young was not active for the second straight game after returning to the 53-man roster. He is still recovering from ACL reconstruction surgery over a year ago. Reports keep coming out that Young will make his return, only to see him inactive again. Last week was due to illness, this week there were concerns about the field turf at MetLife Stadium. Rivera said they will play Young when he is ready, and there is no need to rush him back until he’s as close to 100% as they can get him. He needs on the field work as the next step in his return, and that will hopefully be coming soon.

Sunday Night Football flex:

Ron Rivera time....Said he was hoping for Saturday game next week against the #Giants due to the short week and having to travel to San Fran on the 24th. #Commanders — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) December 5, 2022

Ron Rivera addressing the media. He calls the opportunity to play on primetime awesome. It would be awesome, he said, to have a good turnout. "This is a great opponent for us." Thinks it'll be a fun night. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 5, 2022

Ron Rivera doesn't love the flex to Week 15 Sunday night since they play the following Saturday, but he’s "fired up" for his players getting that national exposure. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 5, 2022

Taylor Heinicke:

Rivera says "you take the good with the bad" with Taylor Heinicke, but says that's true for every quarterback. He sounded pleased overall with how Heinicke played against the Giants. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 5, 2022

Carson Wentz:

Rivera says "not neccessarily" any consideration to go to Carson Wentz. "I feel comfortable with Taylor and when Carson is activated he will be the primary backup" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 5, 2022

Ron Rivera says once again that when Carson Wentz is activated, he'll be the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke. QB1 gig remains Heinicke's after the bye. — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 5, 2022

Injured players over the bye week:

Rivera says the extra time off should help a lot for banged up players, especially on O-line. "I know this will be a good rest week for our players" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 5, 2022

Rivera said the extra time will be good for players to rest up and recover. It'll be an opportunity for them to prepare/rest up for the four-game stretch — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 5, 2022

Tyler Larsen:

Rivera said he'll get an update on the injuries shortly. Said there was definite concern regarding C Tyler Larsen last night. Considering he was carted off then exited on crutches with a brace on his right leg, that's not surprising. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 5, 2022

Game-tying drive:

Rivera thought the final drive at the end of regulation shows what the Commanders can do as an offense. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 5, 2022

Improvement:

Rivera said the team will look at some areas where they are not as proficient. Highlighted some red zone stuff and short yardage situations — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 5, 2022

Chase Young:

On Chase Young, Rivera said that with the way the front is playing, there's no need to put him out there right now. They have time to wait until he's 100% ready or as close to possible as he can be — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 5, 2022

Ron Rivera on when Chase Young will play:



“The biggest thing. The way we are playing. The need to get him on the field isn’t like we HAVE to have him out there. We’ve been doing some pretty good things with the guys we have.” @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Mew32GY3Bs — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) December 5, 2022

Rivera clear about Chase Young "the only real way for him to get any true work on this is out on the field." Rivera says Commanders D playing well enough that there is no need to push Young. "As he's ready to go we will get him out there...It's just him being comfortable" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 5, 2022

The delay in Chase Young's return is that he needs true on-field work to get over the mental hurdles that remain, but since the season is in its final weeks, there's not much real practice time to go around, per Ron Rivera. So his two options are, basically, game or nothing pic.twitter.com/aQ1RaL54No — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 5, 2022