Ron Rivera Presser: Carson Wentz will backup Taylor Heinicke when he’s activated from IR

Ron Rivera speaks to the media

By Scott Jennings
Ron Rivera likes that the Washington Commanders and their players will get some primetime exposure after their Week 15 game against the New York Giants was flexed to Sunday Night Football. He, like many fans and players, would have preferred to be part of the tripleheader on Saturday. Washington will now play Sunday night, and then have a short week before they travel to California to play the San Francisco 49ers. Getting the Saturday game off the bye would have been the best option, but Rivera is now focused on getting his team ready for another primetime game.

Carson Wentz had an illness this week, and missed some practices. When he is activated from IR(broken finger), he will be the #2 QB behind starter Taylor Heinicke. Rookie Sam Howell will go back to being inactive on game days. Heinicke has the coach’s and the team’s support, even though they had to settle a tie yesterday.

Chase Young was not active for the second straight game after returning to the 53-man roster. He is still recovering from ACL reconstruction surgery over a year ago. Reports keep coming out that Young will make his return, only to see him inactive again. Last week was due to illness, this week there were concerns about the field turf at MetLife Stadium. Rivera said they will play Young when he is ready, and there is no need to rush him back until he’s as close to 100% as they can get him. He needs on the field work as the next step in his return, and that will hopefully be coming soon.

