What are the odds? The NFC East will send at least 3 teams to the playoffs

The Washington Commanders were 7-5 coming into Week 12, and were 2-point road favorites against the New York Giants. Washington got out to a 10-0 lead with the help of a Daniel Jones fumble on the first drive, then a Terry McLaurin TD on Washington’s second drive. The Giants then outscored them 20-3, before the Commanders scored the tying touchdown in the 4th quarter to take it to overtime. The game ended in a 20-20 tie, and didn’t answer the question of which team is going to the playoffs. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers both won yesterday, but QB Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season for the Niners.

With Washington entering their bye week, it’s time to take a look at the Week 14 odds for the rest of the division. We’ll also look at some division odds, and Super Bowl odds to get way ahead of ourselves.

Washington currently has better odds of winning the Super Bowl(+10000) than they do to win the NFC East(+20000). Nobody expects Washington to win the division in early December when the team still sits in 4th place, and the Eagles and Cowboys have a combined 4 losses. Philly’s only loss was against Washington on Monday Night Football, and they are near-locks(-450) to continue the NFC East’s tradition of not having a back-to-back division champion.

Washington is competing with the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks/San Francisco 49ers for two of the 3 Wild Card spots in the NFC. Either the Seahawks or 49ers will win the NFC West, and the loser of that battle will be in the Wild Card hunt. Here are each team’s odds for making the playoffs.

San Francisco 49ers: -1400

Seattle Seahawks: -400

Washington Commanders: -165

New York Giants: -120

DraftKings Sportsbook odds

Week 14 NFC games:

Point spread: Cowboys -16.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -1650, Texans +950

December 4

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Eagles -275, Giants +230