All aTwitter: 5 December 2022 - Kissing-your-cousin Monday

Ron Rivera on his message to the team after a tie: "I wasn't quite sure what to say."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 4, 2022
I can say from personal experience - Brits do NOT understand our very American reaction to an NFL tie. At all. No one has any idea what to feel. Players, coaches, media all walk around in a daze and mumble.— Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) December 4, 2022
The postgame questions in London in 2016 were hilarious. The British media was so chipper. The Skins beat had no idea what to ask. Then Josh Norman brought Paul Pogba to the podium for his interview and things just sailed off the rails— Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) December 4, 2022
Wes Schweitzer: "It’s just a weird feeling. You could see a lot of guys like, ‘What do you do at the end? It’s a weird feeling. I’ve never had that happen and I’ve been playing seven years."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 4, 2022
Ron Rivera is not happy with a tie. pic.twitter.com/ZhnuAa0eGS— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 4, 2022
Get better. Get ready. pic.twitter.com/iCW5KSNZY3— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 4, 2022
With Seattles win and Washington’s tie, the Seahawks regain their spot in the current playoff picture and kick Washington out. We gotta handle business these last few games and get W’s.— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) December 5, 2022
Commanders fans are Eagles fans next week. A win over the Giants puts Washington back as the #6 or #7 seed.#HTTC— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 5, 2022
Jonathan Allen wants FedEx Field to be packed in two weeks for the Commanders-Giants rematch.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 4, 2022
"We need that stadium rocking." pic.twitter.com/vAKhNRrsDl
A tie? Yuck. With @NickiJhabvala. What does it mean? The good and the bad. A team living on the edge … still in fine shape for stretch run. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/AJXHSpsTv9— John Keim (@john_keim) December 5, 2022
In what world was this not a PI? Absolute trash. https://t.co/aFK1NDem2E— Marshall (@EstCommand) December 4, 2022
Terry McLaurin, after watching this: "It didn’t really feel like a lot, but after seeing that, that’s at least illegal contact. But you can’t really worry about the calls. You’re gonna win some, you’re gonna lose some."https://t.co/fY5gESrbS3— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 4, 2022
What did the other officials see that convinced the 1 official to pick it up?— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) December 4, 2022
Called a "block in the back" on Logan Thomas.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022
Folks, this is a terrible call.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Rd16zoE6ih
Since the game was a tie I think complaining about officiating is fair— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) December 4, 2022
1. Slayton clearly pushed off on his 55 yd catch
2. Moreau definitely interfered w/Terry
3. The block in the back was ticky tack. It's almost like Thomas was just in the way and got his arms up
So it’s not illegal to rip a helmet off someone? Kinda looks like hands to the face to me pic.twitter.com/NQTtF5YJWj— Commander Sean (@FlSkinsFan4Life) December 4, 2022
How was this not called either??? Not trying to call this a refs game but come on now… pic.twitter.com/CpArclFW5r— Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) December 4, 2022
Questionable & missed calls happen in every NFL game. But the Logan Thomas illegal-block-above-the-waist penalty & the non-call on Kayvon Thibodeaux ripping off Charles Leno Jr.'s helmet were a joke. Two second-half drive-killing officiating screw-ups that cost the #Commanders.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 4, 2022
Charles Leno called for holding.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022
I'm sorry, but there absolutely was no hold on this play.
Fans have every right to be furious at this officiating today. Absolutely atrocious. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/b0JKFvuCSp
Taylor Heinicke deserves a lot of credit for this play/throw. It's essentially game over if you don't convert.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/yMF21pEqAj— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 4, 2022
Someone watching the Commanders today for the first first time for the first 3.5 quarters: "THIS is the guy people love?"— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 4, 2022
That play happens. "Ooohhhhhhh."
Nice pressure by Allen along the left side, forces Jones to step to the right where Payne makes the sack and gets the defense off the field pic.twitter.com/j80Q56V4pz— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022
Leno - WTF!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NOE53by3G2— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 4, 2022
Unbelievable job by Taylor Heinicke not to fumble on that blindside hit at the two yard-line. That saved the game. #Commanders— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 4, 2022
Perfect explaination here, before you blame Leno for that sack https://t.co/LGxQlRODdV— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022
I don’t understand how these tv analysts don’t understand empty protection. You had a great chance to educate the audience and Vilma had absolutely no clue lol— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) December 4, 2022
You'd think he would know too. But he's been full of the cliche TV talk today instead of actual insightful analysis— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022
Dotson wants to remind everyone he was a 1st round pick for a reason. What a spin move pic.twitter.com/Xi1ENwyroQ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022
This play hurt. Holmes had good positioning, good eyes, didn't panic but then he just didn't play the ball. He could've had an interception.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/K0QXyofH7u— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 5, 2022
Today. pic.twitter.com/WknFLaYgMp— Steve (@AirRaidConcepts) December 5, 2022
CB Danny Johnson recorded the first sack of his career.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 4, 2022
Chase Young & Saquon pic.twitter.com/Eil9VXlBg2— New York Giants (@Giants) December 4, 2022
Low-key one of my fav exchanges of the year. Every player was insistent they’d never played in a tie — not even in youth sports — but only Jon Bostic was smart enough to distrust his own memory.https://t.co/QBaiQVVIhm pic.twitter.com/QH0zvtMZHd— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 5, 2022
Washington has 3 tasks to master before these teams meet again in 2 weeks:— Thomas Threlkeld (@ThomasThrelkeld) December 4, 2022
1. Improve pass protection
2. Cut down on penalties
3. Shut down DJ' read option runs
Tyler Larsen wearing a large brace on his right leg and using crutches in the locker room.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 4, 2022
Washington center seeming to comment on the turf at MetLife. He hurt his right leg during the game and left the locker room on crutches. https://t.co/azauDtGiWu— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 5, 2022
Kyle Shanahan also told reporters that 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo will require season-ending foot surgery. More medical tests are scheduled for Monday. pic.twitter.com/e17rT9ftPK— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2022
Gotta feel bad for Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s had brutal luck with injuries in recent years:— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) December 5, 2022
- 2022 multiple foot fractures
- 2022 off-season shoulder surgery
- 2020 multiple serious high ankle sprains
- 2018 torn ACL
13 years.— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 5, 2022
14 teams.
Total career earnings: $8 million. https://t.co/2EwGmn9lnT
Going to have to add another row to the Josh Johnson history. #49ers pic.twitter.com/tegPeWjoou— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 5, 2022
Jimmy G breaking his foot means two things.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 5, 2022
1) WSH’s game in SF, which looked ominous, got more winnable.
2) NFC’s wide open. SF was the team everybody thought nobody would want to play. They will now likely be starting the final pick in the draft, Brock Purdy, in playoffs.
Commanders (7-5-1) and opposing QBs (Week 14 bye):— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 5, 2022
Week 11 - Davis Mills
Week 12 - Marcus Mariota
Week 13/15 Daniel Jones
Week 16: Brock Purdy/Josh Johnson
Week 17: Deshaun Watson
Week 18: Dak Prescott (if Dallas needs the game)
It's not who you play but when you play them.
#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered an ankle injury late in today’s loss to the #49ers, could've returned to the game, per sources. The injury isn't believed to be significant, and Tua is expected to start next Sunday night vs. the #Chargers.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2022
The Jets finished with 199 more yards than the Vikings. That's the biggest yardage advantage the Jets have had in a loss since 2009, when the Rex Ryan Jets lose to Miami when the Dolphins scored 3 return touchdowns.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 4, 2022
Vikings will go from the first team ever with negative DVOA at 9-2... to the first team ever with negative DVOA at 10-2. 2000 Vikings will be the only other 10-2 team within 15 percentage points of them. UNREAL.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 4, 2022
Two of the most exciting offenses in the NFL are playing right now, in a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game, and Samaje Perine is starring.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 4, 2022
Washington allowed 24 or fewer points for the ninth-straight game, the longest active streak in the NFC.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 4, 2022
The Commanders produced 411 yards of offense in 41 minutes of possession. You have to score more than 20.#HTTC— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 4, 2022
Heinicke said they had multiple opportunities to put the game away that they missed. Unfinished, he said, was a good word to describe the game— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 4, 2022
CeeDee Lamb entered the matrix.pic.twitter.com/OLdXxXmnlY— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 5, 2022
