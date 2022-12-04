Ron Rivera Presser: We had some opportunities to win the game

Ron Rivera
Missed opportunities:
Rivera at the podium. Said the team missed on several opportunities. They need to get them shored up in the next 14 days— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 4, 2022
Tie game:
Ron Rivera is not happy with a tie. pic.twitter.com/ZhnuAa0eGS— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 4, 2022
Going for 2 on the last TD:
Ron Rivera said there was too much left on the clock to consider going for 2 after the final TD. Said he would have gone for it if a few seconds remainied.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 4, 2022
Taylor Heinicke strip-sack:
Rivera pointed to the sack fumble as a critical moment in the game. Led to a touchdown that Washington was battling back from for the rest of the afternoon. Fortunately they were able to recover with a great catch and throw from Heinicke and Dotson— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 4, 2022
Penalties:
Suffice to say, Rivera was not happy with no offensive pass interference call that led to the Giants' first touchdown. Very suffice to say.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 4, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
Game-tying drive:
Heinicke at the podium. Said the offense made big plays on that tying drive, highlighting the fourth down play by Curtis and obviously the TD by Jahan— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 4, 2022
Unfinished business:
Taylor Heinicke on 20-20 against Giants. “Very weird feels like a loss. Unfinished business. That’s what it feels like.” @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/CNJosnuEVx— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) December 4, 2022
Heinicke said they had multiple opportunities to put the game away that they missed. Unfinished, he said, was a good word to describe the game— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 4, 2022
Tie game:
Most everyone postgame couldn't process their feelings after a tie. Taylor Heinicke said it "feels like a loss." pic.twitter.com/Cv1ihU7a3L— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 4, 2022
No Jordans for ties:
No Jordans for a tie, Taylor Heinicke confirms.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 4, 2022
He also semi-seriously adds that he'd like to see kickers come out and boot 50-yarders to settle things if overtime doesn't
No moral victories in the NFL:
“There’s no moral victories in the NFL” pic.twitter.com/45FZrsCd9W— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 4, 2022
Terry McLaurin
Ohio State:
Terry McLaurin: big @OhioStateFB guy. pic.twitter.com/d3WIWGBHgX— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 4, 2022
Tie game:
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin on ending in a tie: “It’s a little weird. Like, after the game you don’t really know what to do next. Even the fans are still standing in the stands like, ‘We go to PKs, or what do we do?’”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 4, 2022
Missed penalty:
Terry McLaurin, after watching this: "It didn’t really feel like a lot, but after seeing that, that’s at least illegal contact. But you can’t really worry about the calls. You’re gonna win some, you’re gonna lose some."https://t.co/fY5gESrbS3— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 4, 2022
Jonathan Allen
Big nuts Heinicke:
Jon Allen said of Taylor Heinicke’s fourth down drive to tie the game: “biggest nuts I’ve ever seen.”— John Keim (@john_keim) December 4, 2022
Fan support:
Jonathan Allen wants FedEx Field to be packed in two weeks for the Commanders-Giants rematch.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 4, 2022
"We need that stadium rocking." pic.twitter.com/vAKhNRrsDl
Jon Allen:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 4, 2022
"This game that we're going to play in two weeks is double. So we need Commanders fans to really show up.
"I'm going to buy as many free tickets as I can get - we need everybody there. This game could be the season. We need that support. We need the stadium rocking."
Charles Leno
Tie game:
Charles Leno on the tie: "I heard this from one of my coaches: It’s like you kissed your sister. And it makes sense. Think about it. If you were a kid back in the day, ‘Oh, did you kiss a girl? No. But I kissed my sister.’ It’s not technically a win. But it’s not a loss."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 4, 2022
Wes Schweitzer
Tie game:
Wes Schweitzer: "It’s just a weird feeling. You could see a lot of guys like, ‘What do you do at the end? It’s a weird feeling. I’ve never had that happen and I’ve been playing seven years."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 4, 2022
Danny Johnson
Tie game:
Danny Johnson: "It’s kind of like, you don’t know how to feel because it ended in a tie. It’s just like, Eh, you feel good but you don’t feel good. I would much prefer a win."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 4, 2022
