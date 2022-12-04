Washington Commanders vs New York Giants game ends in a 20-20 tie

3rd Quarter
Sam Cosmi injury:
Sam Cosmi is helped off the field here and Wes Schweitzer will check in. This is his first game since early in the season.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 4, 2022
Injury update: T Sam Cosmi (ankle) questionable— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 4, 2022
Heinicke strip-sack:
The way Heinicke went sprinting after the ball suggests he thought this was a fumble. Refs call it as such and Giants get the ball pic.twitter.com/Az0r2GRwlM— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022
Daniel Jones again:
Washington couldn't stop Michael Vick, and can't stop Daniel Jones. https://t.co/VErjnCHaKC— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 4, 2022
Touchdown:
.@Giants take the lead on the Daniel Jones to Isaiah Hodgins TD!— NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022
Holmes gets beat on the pivot route and Jones has an easy TD throw. Giants take the lead pic.twitter.com/2Yj2FXiwZn— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022
Giants take the lead after a Heinicke fumble. Jones completes the six-yard reception to Isaiah Hodgins. The score is now NYG 20, WAS 13— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 4, 2022
Bad Antonio Gibson:
Brutal sequence from Antonio Gibson:— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) December 4, 2022
- Sorry block attempt on Ojulari's strip-sack
- Botches kickoff return, Commanders start inside the five.
Taylor to Terry:
Heinicke finds McLaurin on 2nd and 13, and they pick up the 1st down.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022
Putting together a quietly good drive so far.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/sS7j8qKbVz
Great throw from Heinicke there w pressure in his face. Terry got the extra yardage for the first down too— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 4, 2022
Logan Thomas penalties:
Called a "block in the back" on Logan Thomas.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022
Folks, this is a terrible call.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Rd16zoE6ih
Logan Thomas false start. Logan Thomas illegal block in the back. Not his best game.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 4, 2022
Long drive to nowhere:
Not often a team goes 11 plays, holds the ball for more than six minutes — and still punts it from their own 43— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 4, 2022
Danny Johnson/Christian Holmes:
Danny Johnson is in at corner now instead of Christian Holmes— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 4, 2022
Daron Payne run defense:
Another run blown up in the backfield by Daron Payne. 94 is having another big game for the #Commanders.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 4, 2022
Taylor Heinicke runs/fakes:
Commanders need to run Heinicke a bit more to make the zone read stuff more believable— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 4, 2022
4th Quarter
Terry McLaurin screen:
Scott Turner found the WR screen page in the play book this week I see!— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 4, 2022
Cole Turner penalty:
If you're going to call this a hold, then you need to call it consistently all game.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022
They have not been. (See: my previous tweet about Montez Sweat). #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hnSICkBLIT
Now can the #Commanders overcome this penalty to Cole Turner? They were rolling before.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 4, 2022
3rd down sack:
Another sack for the #NYG - on another 3rd and long (3rd/13) for a six-yard loss and long FGA try.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 4, 2022
No penalty again:
Penalty. pic.twitter.com/6d7YrncqAT— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 4, 2022
Watch Kayvon Thibodeaux and Cornelius Lucas on this third down play. KT rips Lucas’ helmet off. No call. pic.twitter.com/SDlsXuhFa4— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 4, 2022
Speaking of penalties, the Giants dude grabbed Cornelius Lucas's helmet and ripped it off. That's a penalty.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 4, 2022
Missed 52-yard FG:
And Joey Slye's 52-yarder is no good. Wide right.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 4, 2022
Sam Cosmi ruled out with ankle injury:
T Sam Cosmi has been ruled out https://t.co/GCdwGCnTL4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 4, 2022
Rachad Wildgoose sighting:
Wildgoose with the rare double penalty on one punt return... He has had more than a few penalties this season.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 4, 2022
Penalty...:
Charles Leno called for holding.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022
I'm sorry, but there absolutely was no hold on this play.
Fans have every right to be furious at this officiating today. Absolutely atrocious. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/b0JKFvuCSp
High pass:
A lot of high balls from Heinicke this afternoon. Even more so than usual.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 4, 2022
Jamin Davis:
That was a great example of Jamin Davis' athleticism. Managed to catch up to Slayton on the sift and make the tackle for just 3 yards. Many LBs wouldn't have caught up— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022
John Ridgeway:
John Ridgeway has made some big plays down the stretch here to help the #Commanders D off the field and give struggling offense a chance.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 4, 2022
Danny Johnson sack:
SACK— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022
Danny Johnson and Efe Obada combine to bring down Daniel Jones, and give the Commanders offense a final chance to tie this game up.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/jSArO6fiXe
Third down sack by a blitzing Danny Johnson, as expected.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 4, 2022
Commanders ball:
No more time for ball control. Commanders have 3:43 remaining to go 90 yards for the game-tying TD/XP. That's if they go for one, of course. First things first...— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 4, 2022
Tyler Larsen injury:
Tyler Larsen had his leg rolled up on.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022
Doesn't look great.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/WYfb3V24LO
Tyler Larsen is hurt and Nick Martin is warming up with Heinicke. That'd be a big loss for Washington as the cart is coming out for Larsen.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 4, 2022
Heinicke magic:
Heinicke has struggled today, but this was an incredible throw running to his left to convert on 4th down pic.twitter.com/AuQOFkoUSL— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022
Another angle, because wow. pic.twitter.com/LqHozjZi30— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022
Who knows if it'll be enough, but damn, that was incredible from Taylor— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 4, 2022
Wowww....that was incredible by Heinicke...to throw on the run against his body motion...— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 4, 2022
Jahan Dotson TD!:
Jahan Dotson with the incredible play after the catch to break it for a TD pic.twitter.com/yFkSsFkqjP— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022
Dotson wants to remind everyone he was a 1st round pick for a reason. What a spin move pic.twitter.com/Xi1ENwyroQ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022
JAHAN DOTSON HIT THE 'X' BUTTON AND SPUN AWAY FROM THREE DEFENDERS.
You see that, @EAMaddenNFL? #HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/WWKcxJiO5i
Jahan Dotson Spin Move ⬆️⬆️⬆️ pic.twitter.com/mkMQQNt3QU— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022
First Daniel Jones incompletion:
First incompletion Daniel Jones has had all game.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 4, 2022
Overtime
Jonathan Allen:
Jon Allen just blowing up the run pic.twitter.com/aJtPmGYsAI— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022
Jonathan Allen injury:
Jon Allen slow to get up. Being looked at by trainers.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 4, 2022
Daron Payne sack:
OVERTIME SACK ON 3RD DOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022
Daron Payne with sack #2 for the day, and he gets the Giants off the field.
Commanders now can win the game with any score. #HTTC | @94yne pic.twitter.com/r765Oz4ev0
Nice pressure by Allen along the left side, forces Jones to step to the right where Payne makes the sack and gets the defense off the field pic.twitter.com/j80Q56V4pz— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022
Daron Payne with his second sack of the game, this time to force a stop on third down. But Jonathan Allen is shaken up after the play.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 4, 2022
Montez Sweat injury:
Montez Sweat is being evaluated for a concussion.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 4, 2022
Curtis Samuel run:
Injury update: DE Montez Sweat is being evaluated for a concussion— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 4, 2022
Failed drive:
That's such a blown opportunity.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022
5 yards away from a realistic FG attempt for the win, but the play calling was terrible.
Man...
Heinicke sack:
Perfect explaination here, before you blame Leno for that sack https://t.co/LGxQlRODdV— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022
My gawwwddd ...Kayvon with the huge sack off right edge of D and almost a complete disaster at the 2.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 4, 2022
3rd down:
A win is best, but a tie seemingly benefits the Commanders on the road more than the Giants.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 4, 2022
Seems like Washington agrees after running on 3rd and 10. Yes, deep in its own territory.
Ganogood:
58-yard attempt from Gano is..no good— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 4, 2022
