Washington starts the game with a 10-0 lead, but goes into halftime tied 13-13 with the Giants

All tied up

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v New York Giants Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders started the game with a fumble recovery on Daniel Jones that led to a field goal(that should have been a TD). Taylor Heinicke found Terry McLaurin for a TD, but Washington’s offense was held to only a FG after that. The Giants fought back, and got some huge help from a big pass to Darius Slayton. Daniel Jones has been running all over the Commanders in the 1st half, and they will need to make halftime adjustments or he will continue to pick up yards at ease. The Giants tied up the game 13-13 on their final drive. Washington gets the ball to start the 3rd quarter.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Fumble!:

Heinicke miss:

3rd down:

Settled for a FG:

Daron Payne sack:

Giants fans booing:

Brian Robinson 1st down:

Logan Thomas 1st down:

Taylor to Terry TD!:

Big Daniel Jones run:

2nd Quarter

3rd down stop:

Giants FG:

McLaurin almost got the 3rd down conversion:

Big play alert:

Daniel Jones again:

Saquon Barkley TD:

Taylor to Terry:

Fabian Moreau penalty on Terry McLaurin:

Gibson saves a big loss:

Heinicke hit:

John Bates/Logan Thomas:

3rd down DPI call reversed:

Joey Slye FG:

3rd and 10:

Giants FG:

1st half stats:

