Washington starts the game with a 10-0 lead, but goes into halftime tied 13-13 with the Giants

The Washington Commanders started the game with a fumble recovery on Daniel Jones that led to a field goal(that should have been a TD). Taylor Heinicke found Terry McLaurin for a TD, but Washington’s offense was held to only a FG after that. The Giants fought back, and got some huge help from a big pass to Darius Slayton. Daniel Jones has been running all over the Commanders in the 1st half, and they will need to make halftime adjustments or he will continue to pick up yards at ease. The Giants tied up the game 13-13 on their final drive. Washington gets the ball to start the 3rd quarter.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Commanders called heads. Good choice because that's the winning call. Deferred to the 2H.



Daniel Jones, you're up. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 4, 2022

Fumble!:

Jamin Davis and Jon Allen combine to knock the ball out and Davis falls on it to recover the fumble pic.twitter.com/tI4D3nhS75 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022

Daniel Jones fumbles and it's recovered by the Commanders. Here comes Taylor Heinicke with the ball in Giants territory — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 4, 2022

Heinicke miss:

Heinicke had Thomas wide open for a TD, sailed the throw pic.twitter.com/YEOms64CKo — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022

Damn bad miss there - Heinicke had Logan Thomas for a walk in TD and sailed it — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 4, 2022

3rd down:

Looks like Dotson came open just as Heinicke felt pressure and had to move off his spot pic.twitter.com/F5fibRBZSj — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022

Settled for a FG:

Washington gets on the field first with a field goal from Joey Slye. Washington took advantage of the Daniel Jones and drove 45 yards on 10 plays. The score: Washington 3, New York 0 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 4, 2022

Daron Payne sack:

RG oversets to the edge, leaves a lane inside which Payne attacks. Payne breaks through for an easy sack on Jones pic.twitter.com/sxWeuBDgnr — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022

Giants fans booing:

Giants fans booing in the first quarter … could be a long day for GMen fans — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) December 4, 2022

Brian Robinson 1st down:

The stadium DJ played the third-down music, but Brian Robinson was still running. First down. Impressive. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 4, 2022

Logan Thomas 1st down:

Thomas chipped and released. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 4, 2022

Taylor to Terry TD!:

TOUCHDOWN



Terry McLaurin sheds the tackle and trots into the endzone for six.



That's just what he does!



Nice drive from Heinicke!#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/3UCa4j0BGW — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022

3rd and short, you know it's gonna be some form of mesh for Washington. Great job by Heinicke stepping up to avoid the pressure and finding McLaurin on his crosser. McLaurin makes a nice adjustment to make the catch before breaking a tackle and walking in for a TD pic.twitter.com/OP0XCBmpLR — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022

Big Daniel Jones run:

Daniel Jones with a 21-yard run huge run. Penalty on Kam Curl for holding declined. NYG at Washington's 35. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 4, 2022

Aggressive flow to the ball also left middle open. Jones' legs are the only offense for NY right now. But also a fumble on one run. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 4, 2022

2nd Quarter

3rd down stop:

Giants whole passing game so far has been trying to hit this sift routes to the flat. Washington been all over them so far pic.twitter.com/Gzr2p0S0dz — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022

Giants FG:

Bobby McCain and Jon Bostic sniffed out that short pass on 3rd.



Gano from 48 is... good.



10-3 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 4, 2022

McLaurin almost got the 3rd down conversion:

Would have loved a replay / different angle of that 3rd down McLaurin stretch. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022

Big play alert:

No call for OPI here?



Also, this play 100% happened because @Scott7news jinxed us by saying Giants had no downfield passing game.



SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/wALEfXmNXS — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022

Christian Holmes really wanted a push-off there, but Daniel Jones connects with an "eff it, he's down there somewhere" ball to Darius Slayton. Gain of 55. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 4, 2022

Daniel Jones again:

No call for holding against Montez Sweat.



Two big missed calls on this drive that helped the Giants.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/17wYqohUqm — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022

Saquon Barkley TD:

Taylor to Terry:

This play here is emblematic of the Heinicke experience. Felt like it was in the air forever and your nervous the entire time you see it sailing. McLaurin boxed out a defender and it got to his chest to move the chains with no additional margin for error. pic.twitter.com/BiM1ORfovC — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 4, 2022

Fabian Moreau penalty on Terry McLaurin:

Terry McLaurin drawing a penalty from Fabian Moreau on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/OUjMRJbnq6 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022

Big flag there keeps the Commanders driving. Moreau with the hold. That sounds familiar — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 4, 2022

Terry McLaurin drawing a holding call on third down is just as good as a catch. He's really impacting this thing so far — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 4, 2022

Gibson saves a big loss:

That's the best no-gain run ever for Antonio Gibson. Should have been a loss. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 4, 2022

Heinicke hit:

John Bates/Logan Thomas:

Looks like John Bates is getting the nod over Logan Thomas. There have been a few notable third downs in which Bates has stayed on with Thomas on the sideline. Thomas has been dealing with a rib injury, but that's still somewhat surprising. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 4, 2022

3rd down DPI call reversed:

This was flagged for DPI, but the officials picked up the flag and said no-penalty.



Hmmm. pic.twitter.com/ydsYxiZ7sW — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022

Rivera furious at the officials right now.



Deservedly so. pic.twitter.com/NX3JzMaNxV — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022

Joey Slye FG:

And Washington is back in the lead with that 42-yard field goal by Slye. Commanders took 6:21 off the clock. Giants have all three of their timeouts plus the two-minute warning though — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 4, 2022

3rd and 10:

Poor job tackling by the Commanders leads to the Giants picking up a 3rd and 10 conversion. Should have been stopped well short pic.twitter.com/usMUuFVQCC — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 4, 2022

Missed tackles there by Holmes and Curl leads to a 10-yard gain and a NYG 1st down... — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 4, 2022

Giants FG:

Giants tie the score again, capping off a 12-play, 67-yard drive with a 26-yard field goal. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 4, 2022

Efe Obada very nearly blocked that kick there. File that away for later — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 4, 2022

