NFL Week 13: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 13 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys. Indianapolis should have beaten the Eagles two weeks ago, and now they have a chance to make it up to Washington by getting the upset win over Dallas tonight. Jeff Saturday will be coaching his third NFL game.
Who: Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) at Dallas Cowboys (8-3)
Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
When: December 4, 2022, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus
DraftKings odds: Cowboys -10, 44 O/U
Prediction: Cowboy 31 - Colts 20
SB Nation Blogs: Stampede Blue | Blogging the Boys
