NFL Week 13: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 13 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys. Indianapolis should have beaten the Eagles two weeks ago, and now they have a chance to make it up to Washington by getting the upset win over Dallas tonight. Jeff Saturday will be coaching his third NFL game.

Who: Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) at Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

When: December 4, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings odds: Cowboys -10, 44 O/U

Prediction: Cowboy 31 - Colts 20

SB Nation Blogs: Stampede Blue | Blogging the Boys

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: