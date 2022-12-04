NFL Week 13: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 13's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 4 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill out your viewing schedule. CBS has two AFC matchups, and three of the teams are from the AFC West. Fox also has 2 games, and features 3 NFC West teams and the Miami Dolphins. Washington fans will be watching the Seahawks and 49ers games for playoff implications.
CBS
Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 pm
Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 pm
FOX
Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm
Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...