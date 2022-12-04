NFL Week 13: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 13's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 4 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill out your viewing schedule. CBS has two AFC matchups, and three of the teams are from the AFC West. Fox also has 2 games, and features 3 NFC West teams and the Miami Dolphins. Washington fans will be watching the Seahawks and 49ers games for playoff implications.

CBS

Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 pm

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 pm

FOX

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm

Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: